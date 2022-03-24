Behind morning traffic snarl, a sad saga: Another move in Winston-Salem's yearslong fight over condemned eyesore

Traffic had already slowed to a crawl along Silas Creek Parkway Tuesday morning. Crews from Duke Energy, doing whatever it is they do to power lines and tree limbs, had closed one of two lanes closest to Sherwood Forest.

The ensuing snarl, at most a momentary nuisance, was made worse by a spectacle slowly unfolding in a lot just before the exit to Robinhood Road.

A large tow truck, the sort summoned to move broken-down tractor-trailers and other oversized vehicles, had pulled onto the shoulder. A few city-owned vehicles had stopped behind it.

A sheriff’s deputy stood silent in a driveway, and swirling blue lights atop a Winston-Salem police cruiser — activated for safety’s sake — served to draw further attention to the scene.

And atop a RV that had long ago conked out, a lone figure scurried back and forth tossing objects into a growing pile of his possessions.

Unbeknownst to many onlookers, a coda to a yearslong saga was playing out in very public way.

‘Devastation’

At one time not that long ago, a modest house stood on a small lot in the 5300 block of Silas Creek. It was no estate, but it was a home, a pillar of the American dream.

Its one-time owner — the man on top of that RV — had fallen on hard times. He’d said that a lost job and a series of family tragedies gradually led to the house falling into severe disrepair and foreclosure, a notice filed by the city declaring the place a nuisance and finally, a court-ordered demolition.

“People look at the house and they see devastation,” the man had said in summer 2020. “They see the tarps and the stuff by the street. I get it. But when I look, I see Easters and Christmases.”

(Out of respect, let’s keep his name private while attempting a balance against the public’s right to know how the city wields power and spends tax money.)

Besides, the situation, played out across years of court orders and more than one police intervention, is both sad and not terribly unusual.

Evictions and foreclosures happen all the time. Violations notices mailed to property owners run into the thousands. City-ordered demolitions, while much rarer, are forced moves.

Inspectors filed 616 housing cases last year, issued 3,436 violation notices for trash in yards, 2,280 for overgrown brush and weeds and 193 for junk vehicles. And 13 properties were demolished.

Legal issues for this particular property owner started in 2015 when he fell behind on the mortgage and filed for bankruptcy. A local attorney, Robert Lefkowitz, arranged a repayment plan. That didn’t work, and the lender started foreclosure. “He was a nice man,” Lefkowitz said. “I just wanted to help.”

Meanwhile, city inspectors faced with a growing number of complaints about the condition of the lot — thousands of cars pass on Silas Creek each day — began in late 2019 sending notices about a growing list of issues including accumulating trash, overgrown vegetation, improper storage and building-code violations.

A fire, intentionally set during a dispute in September 2019, damaged a good bit of the house and contributed to the list of official complaints. But the cost of adequate repairs proved too steep, and new violations were documented.

(A felony arson charge filed against the owner’s estranged wife, a former occupant of the house, was reduced to a misdemeanor in a merciful plea deal. Mental illness, un- or undertreated, almost certainly played a role in setting the fire.)

“I got tired of opening the envelopes,” the former owner said in fall 2020 when crews conducted an extensive cleanup including hauling off at least one junked car, a small mountain of debris and piles of overgrown vegetation.

“It’s hard,” said a city worker sent to supervise the work that day. “It doesn’t give you a good feeling.”

The city filed an official nuisance complaint, the first step in a long road to condemnation, and won in spring 2020 the first of several injunctions.

“The city will be initiating additional actions with regard to the trash and the motor vehicle storage on the property,” wrote Jerry Kontos, an assistant city attorney, in an e-mail in summer 2020. “Further, demolition is also being considered.”

A difficult task

No one, neither the former owner nor anyone with the city, wanted to destroy the house.

But public health and safety concerns can outweigh the rights of property owners. A demolition order was signed in spring 2021.

Five months later in August, the city dispatched a front-end loader and other heavy equipment to the site. The RV was moved out of the way, and the house razed.

Tuesday morning, the final chapter played out when a tow truck showed up to remove the RV.

City officials aren’t heartless, and so they went to the property earlier this month to tell its owner that the RV needed to be moved — zoning ordinances don’t allow for such occupancy — or the city would be forced to do so.

“We didn’t want to show up and tow it without some advance notice,” wrote Chris Murphy, the city’s director of planning and development services in an e-mail Tuesday afternoon.

Officials, Murphy wrote, also provided the owners with information about Adult Protective Services and the Humane Society “so that they could perhaps make arrangements for themselves and their pets to find some other temporary or permanent accommodations.”

Motorists stuck in traffic caused by electric-line work surely noticed. Commuters passing by Wednesday likely noticed a domed tent where the RV had been.

And maybe, just maybe, a few paused to think about the scene playing out in that vacant lot. Five minutes lost to a lane closure is no comparison to a life upended.

“Our hope is that they have taken advantage of those services to find other accommodations,” Murphy wrote.

