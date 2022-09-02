'Being a good neighbor': Airport looks to address residents' erosion issues

After watching in frustration for years as a once-serene stream transformed into a turgid torrent that ate away at more of their property after nearly every downpour, help may be on the way for residents of a neighborhood near Smith Reynolds Airport.

Airport Director Mark Davidson said this week he will seek county funding for a restoration project in an area of Brushy Fork Creek that has experienced extreme erosion.

Davidson added that he hoped to “set the record straight” regarding questions about past tree-clearing at the airport that neighbors believe contributed to their erosion issues.

“The county wants to be good neighbors and environmentally friendly,” he said. “We have not done anything malicious and want to grow the airport in a positive and environmentally responsible manner.”

Davidson’s commitment to seek county money to shore up Brushy Fork comes three months after questions from the Journal about extreme erosion experienced by residents living closest to the airport prompted the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to inspect an area of the facility where 250 acres of trees were cleared beginning in 2015.

Residents along Barkwood Drive, whose yards back up to the creek and the county-owned airport, say the creek began to eat into their property after the trees were removed.

The June 1 inspection identified significant erosion from the area where the trees were cleared, prompting NCDEQ’s regional office in Winston-Salem to advise the Airport Commission of Forsyth County in a June 7 letter to submit “a corrective action plan for these erosion issues” by July 8 or “enforcement action may be taken.”

But NCDEQ’s letter also mistakenly linked the tree-clearing to a proposed airport expansion project that was scrapped in 2018 when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rejected a permit application for the project over concerns from NCDEQ.

Correspondence from NCDEQ in 2018 relating to that project also mischaracterized the tree removal. In separate letters to the Corps of Engineers and the airport commission, NCDEQ noted that based on aerial imagery, it appeared that work on the project already had begun and that a planned “haul road” was already nearly complete before related environmental permits had been approved.

“That was not the case,” Davidson said of NCDEQ’s assertions in the letters. “The airport followed up with NCDEQ and confirmed that the proposed construction project had not been started. (And) the haul road that was referenced was left over from the timber harvesting project back in (2015).”

Agricultural exception

Designating the clearing as a “timber harvest” was significant because it exempted the airport from having a sediment and erosion control plan approved before work began. Under state law, any land clearing of at least 10,000 acres requires such approval. But a timber harvest is among the agricultural exceptions.

However, under state law, exempted projects are still required to comply with forest service guidelines for protecting water quality, including measures to control runoff and erosion. The airport also applied to NCDEQ for a permit allowing “disturbance” of streams and wetlands during the tree removal, noted forest service spokesman Philip Jackson.

Davidson said the airport commission approved the timber harvest to “help forest restoration, improve wildlife control and to generate revenue.” He added that the project ultimately netted about $100,000 for the airport.

The forest service inspected the site in December 2015 and determined the project was in compliance, Jackson noted.

“However, the (forest service) was made aware that the intent of the harvest was to extend the runway, which does not classify as sustainable forest management, therefore removing it from our jurisdiction,” he added.

At that point, oversight should have shifted to NCDEQ’s Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources, Jackson said. But in response to questions from the Journal, NCDEQ was unable to confirm that the transition ever happened, or that it received the stream and wetlands permit from the airport.

“DEMLR’s focus is on resolution on the existing issues at this site and bringing them into compliance,” NCDEQ spokesman Josh Kastrinsky said in an email. “We cannot speak to past conditions beyond the documents we have provided.”

He added that turnover at NCDEQ left few officials in place who would have direct knowledge of the agency's oversight of the project. The tree-clearing took place during Republican Gov. Pat McCrory's single term in office, when NCDEQ's size and authority were slashed in an effort largely aimed at easing environmental restraints on companies looking to relocate to, or expand in, North Carolina.

However, the question over whether monitoring of the project continued is relevant because it calls into question whether sufficient preventive measures were in place, especially considering that NCDEQ found “erosion and sediment control issues” in June.

“When you add impervious surface, it adds to the amount of water running off,” explained Courtney Di Vittorio, a Wake Forest University engineering professor who specializes in water management. “And 250 acres is a big area.”

‘Nothing we can do’

Jackie Johnson, who has lived in her Barkwood home for a half-century, recalled a time not so long ago when she could easily step over Brushy Fork to get to a small portion of her property on the opposite side, where she kept a small garden.

That area of her yard — and a large chunk on the near side of the creek — is only a memory now.

The section of Brushy Fork behind Johnson’s split-level house and sprawling flower garden is now as much as 20 feet across. At one point, where the water’s route takes a sharp left turn toward Johnson’s yard, the eroded opposite bank now rises 25 feet above the creek bed.

“This has happened within the last year, when it created a new path,” Johnson said as she pointed to the newly formed curve. “It’s just unbelievable. There’s nothing we can do to stop it.”

That kind of accelerating erosion follows a predictable pattern, Di Vittorio noted.

Increased runoff causes water to move through the creek more quickly. As the creek bed wears away and widens, peak flows also grow in size and strength, perpetuating the erosion, she explained.

“It raises a lot of questions about, how did (the county) let it get that bad?” Di Vittorio said.

Winston-Salem Field Services Director Keith Huff noted that even before the trees were removed, the airport already had the area's largest concentration of impervious surfaces — where rainwater is not absorbed — and that continued development and heavy rainfall are leading to more runoff into the creek system countywide.

"Did clearing the trees at the airport make the erosion worse?" he asked. "Probably. But what's the straw that broke the camel's back?"

'Got to do something'

Not only is Brushy Fork eating away at property, it’s actually tunneling under Johnson’s yard. It’s even worse in Brenda Glover’s yard next door.

Glover said she had two trees cut down this year after the under-erosion exposed their roots, and she regularly has to refill an 8-foot-long sinkhole with mulch, dirt or whatever other substance is available.

“We do our best by putting a Band-Aid on it, but it doesn’t last,” she said. “It’s awful.”

In the yard of Jackie Johnson’s other next door neighbor, Kenneth Nesbitt’s had to build a second storage shed closer to his house after repeated flooding ruined the floor of the original structure nearer the creek.

“I just hope the water doesn’t get to this one, too,” he said. “Somebody’s just got to do something about all this erosion that started happening when they did all that clearing over there.”

As warmer weather tied to climate change fuels heavier rainfall, some circumstances — like changes to nearby property — that once may have contributed to minor erosion can be magnified, Wake Forest’s Di Vittorio pointed out.

Research has found that lower-income communities of color already disproportionately suffer from the impact of climate-related conditions.

The Barkwood neighborhood falls within what have become known as environmental justice communities, which often are near potentially hazardous facilities like airports, factories and landfills.

The area affected by the Brushy Fork flooding is in a U.S. Census tract where 95% of the residents are people of color, and 81% are Black. The tract’s median household income of $40,418 is $13,000 less than the countywide median household income.

Neighborhood demographics can raise the stakes for harmful circumstances like flooding, said Chandra Taylor-Sawyer, senior attorney and leader of the Environmental Justice Initiative at the Southern Environmental Law Center.

“If the county’s authorization of a timber harvest resulted in land loss to this community from flooding, then its action may have disproportionately harmed a community protected by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” she explained. “Whether or not the harvest followed environmental laws, compliance with those laws does not equal compliance with civil rights laws, and Forsyth County should rectify, to the greatest extent possible, the damage done to this community.”

‘Cumulative effect’

Davidson, the airport manager, said that after meeting with Johnson and Glover and seeing their situation firsthand, he’s ready to help. He said he plans to ask county commissioners to approve funding to shore up the severely eroded section in a project led by the N.C. State University Stream Restoration Program.

“The Airport Department wants to be a good steward of the land and is committed to being a good neighbor,” Davidson insisted. “I’m eager to set the record straight and to continue developing the airport as an economic engine.”

He said that the airport is working closely with NCDEQ to address erosion where the tree-clearing took place.

The airport authority submitted an environmental assessment to the North Carolina Department of Administration for review in early August, and proposed design, erosion and sediment control, and storm-water plans are expected by the end of this year, Kastrinsky, the NCDEQ spokesman, confirmed this week.

Davidson added that proposed expansion projects at the airport include significant erosion-control and storm-water improvements.

However, restoring the bank and preventing further erosion still will not be enough because environmental injustice can’t be undone with earth-moving equipment and good intentions, suggested Danielle Spurlock, a UNC Chapel Hill professor who specializes in land use and environmental planning.

“Whether it’s an airport, a fertilizer plant or a landfill, it has a cumulative effect,” Spurlock said while also referencing potentially explosive fire at the Winston Weaver plant this past winter that also impacted an area of the city dominated by residents of color. “The fact that residents like these are placed at high risk should bother all of us, that they have to bear this burden.”

Even the loss of trees to the creek carries an emotional burden, she added.

“They cultivated that tree canopy for generations,” Spurlock said of the Barkwood residents.

Johnson, one of those longtime residents, said this week that she and her neighbors are hopeful that the creek banks will be fortified and their property protected but, after years of seeing Brushy Fork’s torrents tear away at their property, they are taking nothing for granted.

“They are trying to show good faith, I believe,” she said of county officials. “But as far as the erosion problem, it’s still happening.”