Belews Lake Park gains another $500,000 in state funding: 13 regional projects included in latest round
Belews Lake Park gains another $500,000 in state funding: 13 regional projects included in latest round

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said Friday it is providing just more than $6 million toward 13 Triad and Northwest N.C. state and local parks and recreation projects.

Belews Lake property

Forsyth County purchased a 216-acre tract on Belews Lake where officials have plans for a new county park.

That includes a $500,000 grant toward the establishment of Belews Lake Park in Forsyth County.

The 2021-23 state budgets contain $3 million to the county to help advance the work on a 216-acre site on Belews Lake.

County Manager Dudley Watts said plans for developing the park estimate the cost at $7 million.

In August, the county completed its $640,000 purchase of a tract.

The overall estimated cost for Phase 1 of the project is about $2.84 million, the county said, with $2 million coming from currently available funds and $200,000 from other sources. Forsyth officials anticipate pursuing additional grant funding to assist with the development of the park at Belews Lake.

The tracts are near the intersection of Belews Creek and Craig roads, with extensive lake frontage.

Planted in pines, it would eventually have been clear cut by Duke Energy had the county not expressed interest in the property, county officials said.

In September, the county won a state grant to pay for the tracts. The grant comes from the state’s Clean Water Management Trust Fund.

Because the grant from the Clean Water fund is a matching grant, the county can claim the excess value of the land as its match. Also included in the matching funds is another $65,000 for purchasing costs.

Other grants

The $6 million in state funding for the 13 regional projects comes from the inclusion in the 2021-23 state budgets of an additional $101 million to the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority.

“As we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic, North Carolina families need more parks, trails, greenways and facilities to get outside and active," said Reid Wilson, secretary of the Natural and Cultural Resources department.

The maximum grant awarded for a single project was $500,000. Awardees must match funds at least dollar-for-dollar for the awarded amount.

At the authority's Jan. 6 meeting, the board approved $1.1 million for land acquisitions at Elk Knob State Park in Watauga County "for lands west of the peak area," along with $850,000 at Stone Mountain State Park in Alleghany and Wilkes counties "for a large ridge that dominates the vista from the campground."

The remaining regional projects are:

* Asheboro: $500,000 for Zoo City Sportsplex;

* Blowing Rock: $500,000 for Memorial Park enhancement;

* Denton: $400,000 for Harrison Park Community Center with amenities;

* High Point: $500,000 for City Lake Park Phase 1 renovations;

* Madison: $241,440 for Madison River Park;

* Oak Ridge: $490,000 for Whitaker Park;

* Ramseur: $129,922 for Deep River State trail and blueway;

* Randleman: $354,991 for Stout Street Park improvements;

* Wilkes County: $191,194 for River's Edge Park bathhouse and picnic shelter; and

* Wilkesboro: $256,250 for Cub Creek Park expansion.

