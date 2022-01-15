Belews Lake Park gains another $500,000 in state funding: 13 regional projects included in latest round

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said Friday it is providing just more than $6 million toward 13 Triad and Northwest N.C. state and local parks and recreation projects.

That includes a $500,000 grant toward the establishment of Belews Lake Park in Forsyth County.

The 2021-23 state budgets contain $3 million to the county to help advance the work on a 216-acre site on Belews Lake.

County Manager Dudley Watts said plans for developing the park estimate the cost at $7 million.

In August, the county completed its $640,000 purchase of a tract.

The overall estimated cost for Phase 1 of the project is about $2.84 million, the county said, with $2 million coming from currently available funds and $200,000 from other sources. Forsyth officials anticipate pursuing additional grant funding to assist with the development of the park at Belews Lake.

The tracts are near the intersection of Belews Creek and Craig roads, with extensive lake frontage.

Planted in pines, it would eventually have been clear cut by Duke Energy had the county not expressed interest in the property, county officials said.