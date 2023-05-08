Construction is well under way at the Forsyth County's new Belews Lake Park, where state and local officials took part in a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to mark the latest chapter in the county's park development.

The park is huge — some 216 acres along the shores of Belews Lake in the far northeastern section of Forsyth County. And it will developed for activities that largely do not disturb the land, most of which will remain forest.

Phase one of the park, now under construction, will extend a paved road from the entry on Craig Road south to a knoll overlooking the section of the lake touching the southeastern corner of the park. From there, a paved pedestrian path will lead down to a dock where people can fish or tie up their boats when visiting the park.

The first phase will also have a shelter, restrooms, a picnic area with grills and a playground.

The first phase will be finished sometime next year if work proceeds according to plan. Officials who turned out for the groundbreaking were impressed with how the entry has been paved and the amount of grading and paving that is under way in the part of the park work that is being covered by the first phase.

Most of the state lawmakers who represent Forsyth County turned out for the event, and some noted how the lake played an important part in their lives growing up:

"I have a lot of history on this lake," said state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, "I learned to water ski more than 60 years ago on this lake."

Lawmakers appropriated $3 million toward the cost of the park development in the 2021-23 state budgets.

Two future phases of work on the park will extend a second road to Belews Lake from the entry to a more northern section of the park, and provide an indoor meeting building, two more shelters, an observation tower, another fishing dock and a network of paved and natural trails.

Forsyth County commissioners, including Don Martin, the chairman of the county board, turned out for the groundbreaking, as did county recreation directors past and present, other county officials, people associated with Bar Construction Co., the contractor for the project, and others who have played a role in advancing the park project.

Martin told those in attendance that because Forsyth County is one of the state's smaller counties, yet at the same time among the most populous, it is important now more than ever to set aside land to preserve in its natural state.

Because of the park's situation in northeastern Forsyth County, local officials see it as creating a regional draw as well. As if to emphasize that point, Rick Morris, the chairman of the Stokes County Board of Commissioners, was among the dignitaries turning out for the groundbreaking.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said it took vision for the county to move forward with a park that can serve a greater area than just Forsyth County.

"We would love to be known as the parks and recreation state," Lambeth said.

The park at Belews Lake is not the only big natural area the county is developing for park use. A tract of land just under 200 acres in northwestern Forsyth County is being developed for multiple uses including horse trails and a new site for the Cooperative Extension Service.

That property, known as the Rolling Hills site, is near the town of Tobaccoville.

Will Summer, the director of the N.C. Land and Water Fund, which oversees conservation grants for the state, told those in attendance on Monday that the fund has paid $11 million for various conservation projects in Forsyth County.

"Thousands of North Carolinians are going to be out here hiking, boating, fishing, picnicking — maybe just getting out to get a little elbow room," he said.

PHOTOS: Belews Lake Park construction underway Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park Belews Lake Park