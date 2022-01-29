Belews Lake Park project gains donation from Nestle Purina

The planned Belews Lake Park in Forsyth and Rockingham counties has received another funding donation, this time from a future major employer in Eden.

The Dan River Basin Association said Friday it received a $21,500 donation from Nestlé Purina PetCare Co.

The association said it will use the donation to construct a half-mile trail, create a kiosk and educational/interpretive trail signage with information on local flora, build trail benches and install a Nature Sound Station.

The Rockingham portion of the park will be located on a 100-acre tract of land near Belews Lake and the Belews Lake Marina, and be in close proximity to the 189-acre Knight Brown Nature Preserve with nearly three miles of hiking trails.

Nestle Purina is converting the former MillerCoors plant in Eden into a dry dog-food facility.

The company announced Sept. 30, 2020, it plans to create 350 jobs by mid-2023 and invest $450 million in the 1.3-million-square-foot plant that's scheduled to start production this year.