Belews Lake Park project gains donation from Nestle Purina

The planned Belews Lake Park in Forsyth and Rockingham counties has received another funding donation, this time from a future major employer in Eden.
The Dan River Basin Association said Friday it received a $21,500 donation from Nestlé Purina PetCare Co.
The association said it will use the donation to construct a half-mile trail, create a kiosk and educational/interpretive trail signage with information on local flora, build trail benches and install a Nature Sound Station.
The Rockingham portion of the park will be located on a 100-acre tract of land near Belews Lake and the Belews Lake Marina, and be in close proximity to the 189-acre Knight Brown Nature Preserve with nearly three miles of hiking trails.
Nestle Purina is converting the former MillerCoors plant in Eden into a dry dog-food facility.
The company announced Sept. 30, 2020, it plans to create 350 jobs by mid-2023 and invest $450 million in the 1.3-million-square-foot plant that's scheduled to start production this year.
On Jan. 15, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources provided a $500,000 grant toward the establishment of the park on the Forsyth side. The 2021-23 state budgets contain $3 million to the county to help advance the work on a 216-acre site on Belews Lake.
Forsyth manager Dudley Watts said plans for developing the park estimate the cost at $7 million. In August, the county completed its $640,000 purchase of a tract.
The overall estimated cost for Phase 1 of the project is about $2.84 million, the county said, with $2 million coming from currently available funds and $200,000 from other sources. Forsyth officials anticipate pursuing additional grant funding to assist with the development of the park at Belews Lake.
The tracts are near the intersection of Belews Creek and Craig roads, with extensive lake frontage.
