Traffic shifts on both U.S. 52 and Interstate 74, and a ramp closure on I-40, are all on tap starting Friday and into the weekend as work continues on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

At 9 a.m. Friday, eastbound traffic on I-74 will shift onto temporary detour lanes in between the Ridgewood Road and Union Cross Road interchanges. Since the shift is taking place to build a new bridge and travel lanes on I-74 in connection with the beltway, the traffic shift will be in place for an extended period.

The eastbound ramp from Ridgewood Road to I-74 will be closed for part of the day on Friday to allow workers to put in new pavement markings.

The I-74 work should be done by the end of the day.

A reduced speed limit will also be in effect in the construction area during work hours.

The traffic shift was originally planned for July 12, but officials held off after determining that more safety measures, including guardrails and concrete barriers, needed to be installed.

The work on U.S. 52 will start about 7 p.m. Friday and be wrapped up by 10 p.m. Saturday.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the right lane of U.S. 52 north will close near its interchange with N.C. 65. The closure is needed to shift traffic from the old U.S. 52 alignment to the new one. Once the tie-in work is complete, the left lane of U.S. 52 north will be closed so that workers can safely re-stripe the road.

To help with the traffic shift, the ramp from N.C. 65 to U.S. 52 north will be closed periodically on Saturday, as will the ramp leading from U.S. 52 north to Westinghouse Road. Signed detours will be posted.

Meanwhile, the work on I-40 involves a ramp closure at Union Cross Road that will last 30 days.

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, the eastbound ramp from I-40 to Union Cross Road will close, allowing work crews to safely widen the existing ramp. Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 22.

Motorists will have two detour routes for that work. The first detour route will allow eastbound drivers on I-40 to exit the highway before they get to the Union Cross Road exit, by getting onto I-74 east, then proceeding to the Union Cross Road exit from that highway.

The second detour route requires eastbound motorists to go past the closed Union Cross Road exit and get off at N.C. 66. Drivers can then come back toward Winston-Salem and get off at Union Cross Road.

The beltway is in the process of construction to extend the new freeway south from Salem Parkway to I-74. The work will include building new interchanges on both I-40 and I-74.

The beltway is open between Salem and University parkways. The section from Salem Parkway to I-74 is scheduled to open by the fall of 2026.

The new connection between the beltway and U.S. 52 north will open to traffic this fall, although the entire interchange won’t be finished until late 2024.