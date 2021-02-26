 Skip to main content
Beltway work brings lane closures to U.S. 52 on north side of Winston-Salem
The southbound lanes of U.S. 52 will be closed during the night three times in the coming week on the north side of Winston-Salem, as work proceeds on construction of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said that on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 11 each night, the southbound lanes would all be closed between Westinghouse Road and N.C. 65, reopening by 5 a.m. the following morning.

During the times of closure, southbound traffic will exit U.S. 52 at Westinghouse Road and be routed over to N.C. 65, where drivers can go south and rejoin U.S. 52 at the N.C. 65 interchange.

During the closure, workers will be installing panels on the bridge that carries N.C. 65 over the U.S. highway.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

