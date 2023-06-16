A traffic shift this weekend on U.S. 52 marks a milestone in construction of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, but will also require drivers to pay attention, slow down and adjust to the new traffic pattern, officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and extending into Saturday, traffic on northbound U.S. 52 just north of the Hanes Mill Road exit will be shifted to a new road alignment that will become the permanent alignment for U.S. 52 once the beltway work is complete.

During the work, there will be times when U.S. 52 is reduced to a single lane northbound. Highway officials said both lanes of the new road alignment should be open by Saturday night.

The 34.5-mile beltway project is a multi-lane freeway that loops around the northern part of Winston-Salem. This project will help alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety along heavily traveled routes in Forsyth County, including U.S. 421/Salem Parkway and U.S. 52.