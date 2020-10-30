Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem reopens - cautiously

* Acquired 50 Plexiglass food shields.

* Placed rope and stanchions to encourage one-way traffic in public spaces.

* Installed floor signs encouraging social distancing throughout the convention center.

* Placed “Mask Required” signs on all exterior doors.

* Placed signs reminding guests that they must be in seats except to enter, leave, visit the restroom, and obtain food or drink.

* Placed “stop signs” at all main doors stating the symptoms of COVID-19 and asking visitors to not enter the building if they have the symptoms.

* Placed signs in all restrooms reminding guests to wash their hands.

* Placed 12 large signs throughout the building to reinforce best practices during the pandemic.

As an extra service, the convention center is producing a video for event planners to show how the meeting rooms will be set up, how food will be served and how hybrid meetings can be held, to assure event planners that the convention center is a safe place to eat and meet.

A shorter version of the video will be created for meeting organizers to send to their attendees, Minnix said.