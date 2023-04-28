For the second time in three years, water problems are forcing the closure of Bethabara Road near the Old Town Road intersection, Winston-Salem officials said.

The city said that the 15-foot culvert that carries Monarcas Creek under Bethabara Road is failing and needs to be replaced.

City forces closed the road between Old Town Road and Edgebrook Drive Thursday night. Keith Huff, the city's director of field operations, said the closure will have to last a year because the repairs have to be designed and carried out.

On Sept. 13, 2021, two water lines passing under Bethabara Road near the creek culvert broke, causing a sinkhole to form in the northbound lane. Before the roadway could be closed, two drivers wrecked their cars at the location because they could not see the sinkhole while driving in the dark.

One of the cars flipped over and the driver received non-life-threating injuries. Meanwhile, the breakage of the two water pipes — a 12-inch line and a larger 24-inch line — caused a number of schools to experience low pressure or no pressure, until service was restored.

This time around there are no warnings about water loss. The city said detours are posted to steer drivers around the closure.