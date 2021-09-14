Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem to be closed longer than expected

City-county utility officials say there's no quick fix in store for repairs on Bethabara Road in northwestern Winston-Salem, where broken water lines caused a deep sinkhole to form and led to two auto wrecks early Monday morning.

After hoping to complete repairs by the end of the business day on Tuesday, officials now can't say exactly when the water line repairs will be finished, let alone when the reconstruction of the damaged section of roadway will start.

"Don't expect it to open anytime soon," cautioned Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, adding that the road is "closed indefinitely between Old Town Road and Silas Creek Parkway."

The breakage affected two water lines: a big 24-inch line that carries large volumes of water for eventual distribution, and a smaller 12-inch line that serves customers in the neighborhood.

Utility workers have been able to restore water service to everyone because of the way water lines are networked: Workers can close off the broken part of a line and still provide customers with water through the line's other connections.

In the case of the large line, workers are having a challenge isolating all the leaks, said Courtney Driver, the utility director.