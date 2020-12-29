Better late than never, segments of Northern Beltway open in fits and starts

No spotted owls in Lewisville, but rules are rules. And studies, required by law, are studies.

A special day

Another lawsuit followed (2008). Both were dismissed in spring of 2010, but by then money for the project had gone the way of the condor.

No Beltway, and hundreds of landowners with property in the road’s footprint were left holding the bag.

By being in the way, property owners effectively lost use of the land and were unable to sell. The state Supreme Court eventually sorted that one out.

Meanwhile, the Northern Beltway plummeted to the very bottom of a long list of road construction priorities — 21st out of 21 to be precise.

We caught a break, sort-of, when the state in 2011 decided to look at individual segments of ring roads rather than entire loops when prioritizing big ticket projects.

The Northern Beltway, at long last, creeped up a few notches on that very expensive list. Construction on a 4-mile, $154-million segment between what was then called Business 40 and U.S. 158 began in 2014. It was supposed to open in 2018 — the Delay Category — and finally opened in September.