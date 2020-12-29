Better late than never, segments of Northern Beltway open in fits and starts

Press releases, especially at this time of year, tend to follow certain themes and formulas. The giving spirit, year-end lists and goals for the flipping of the calendar; the message, in theory, stands a little taller that way.
So it was that one in that vein from the N.C. Department of Transportation came in over the electronic transom in recent days.
It touted, with the appropriate amounts of tact and pride, the opening of a new segment of an old idea in transport — a 2-mile stretch of the Northern Beltway between New Walkertown Road (U.S. 311) and Reidsville Road (U.S. 158).
“Drivers in northeastern Forsyth County will have a new way to get home for the holidays and beyond,” it begins.
Duly noted. It’s good news, certainly, but also overdue. Long overdue.
Not quite as planned
Highway construction stories, the au gratin of meat-and-potatoes government coverage, tend to fall into one of several distinct categories: Road Proposed, Project Delayed (money, lawsuits, weather and so on), Construction Update or Ribbon Cutting.
The announcement last week, just in time for the holidays, checks the Ribbon Cutting and Update boxes with just the faintest whiff of Project Delayed.
Which is always the case when the subject line contains the words “Northern Beltway.”
The latest, as mentioned, involved the opening to traffic last week of that new stretch of highway between U.S. 158 and U.S. 311. It was six months ahead of schedule.
Carrots, especially stacks of green ones, tend to work better than sticks. See Parkway, Salem for the prettiest, most recent example. $10,000 a day every day ahead of schedule worked wonders in goosing that showpiece along.
Salem Parkway, with its lighted pedestrian bridges and elegant brickwork leading through the heart of the equally reborn downtown, tended to hog all the attention in recent years.
But the Northern Beltway, that’s another matter entirely.
Less art and more functional than the former Business 40 — New 40 served through-traffic perfectly fine — the Beltway as imagined in the ‘80s was designed to be a 34.5-mile ring road stretching from U.S. 158 in Clemmons in the west to I-74 headed to High Point and other points east and south.
Needed then and now, the Northern Beltway was to alleviate stress on U.S. 52 and open up more land for development and economic potential.
Except that it didn’t quite work out that way.
The Northern Beltway stalled in 1999 when opponents filed suit claiming the state failed to follow procedure and cut corners on a proper study of environmental impacts on the western end.
No spotted owls in Lewisville, but rules are rules. And studies, required by law, are studies.
A special day
Another lawsuit followed (2008). Both were dismissed in spring of 2010, but by then money for the project had gone the way of the condor.
No Beltway, and hundreds of landowners with property in the road’s footprint were left holding the bag.
By being in the way, property owners effectively lost use of the land and were unable to sell. The state Supreme Court eventually sorted that one out.
Meanwhile, the Northern Beltway plummeted to the very bottom of a long list of road construction priorities — 21st out of 21 to be precise.
We caught a break, sort-of, when the state in 2011 decided to look at individual segments of ring roads rather than entire loops when prioritizing big ticket projects.
The Northern Beltway, at long last, creeped up a few notches on that very expensive list. Construction on a 4-mile, $154-million segment between what was then called Business 40 and U.S. 158 began in 2014. It was supposed to open in 2018 — the Delay Category — and finally opened in September.
“This is one of those special days that we will look back on,” said Mayor Allen Joines that morning; file that one under Ribbon Cutting. “It will open development opportunities all along the way at the interchanges on the northeast side of our city.”
The eastern leg of the Northern Beltway might be open between Salem Parkway and U.S. 52 by 2022; the rest of the eastern leg perhaps by 2026. Construction on the final portions of the western leg might begin in 2029 — 30 full years after that first lawsuit was filed.
And when it opens — if it opens — the Northern Beltway will make Winston-Salem the seventh city in North Carolina with an Interstate loop.
The transformation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway and opening the first segments of the Beltway are signs that "in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County we get projects done," said Mark Owens, the president and CEO of Greater Winston-Salem Inc. at the September ribbon cutting.
Just not always as quickly as we might expect. Any new highway is good news. Even if its long overdue.
