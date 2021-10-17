Betty Lynn, beloved 'Andy Griffith Show' actress and Mount Airy resident, dies at age 95

“It is so wonderful to have Betty, one of the most important folks from ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ living here in Mount Airy where she can meet and greet fans regularly,” Tanya Jones, the executive director of the Surry Arts Council, said back in 2016 as plans were underway for Lynn's 90th birthday. “She’s been an enormous advocate for the arts, and we wanted to show her how much she means to us.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was a frequent patron at The Loaded Goat, a local restaurant named after a popular "Andy Griffith Show" episode, where her birthday celebrations were often held. In addition to her Mayberry Days appearances, she met with fans and signed autographs at the Andy Griffith Museum. She started that tradition back in 2010 and continued as her health permitted.

“Beyond her many memorable performances throughout her career, most especially as Thelma Lou, Betty has lived a truly remarkable life,” Jim Clark, the author of several books about the history of “The Andy Griffith Show," said back in 2016. “She is a wonderful person, a tremendous ambassador for Mayberry, a beloved friend, and an inspiration to countless people. Barney Fife had it right — she’s the cat’s!” he said.

Fans expressed their sympathies on social media after hearing of her passing, with hundreds of comments posted on The Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club website.