Beware of online scams using cashier's checks

Though I’m buoyant, thank you very much, I’m neither naturally nautical nor inclined to aquatic activity.

But I do know this: Boats are not supposed to have moss growing in them.

Yet that was indeed the case when eyes were first laid on a 25-foot Bennington Pontoon boat moored to a dock belonging to a friend of a friend way back in 2016.

Acting on the advice of Paul, an honest-to-goodness boat mechanic who checked the tiny outboard motor — who channeled his inner Jeff Spicoli by saying, “I can fix it. I’ve got an awesome set of tools” — we bought it. The moss was free.

And that was the first step on a very long path to learning firsthand about an online scam that momentarily stumped the pros with the N.C. Department of Justice who’ve seen (and heard) just about everything.

Seller’s market

Shelling out that initial couple hundred bucks turned into the rough equivalent of hitting a scratch-off lottery ticket. It wasn’t life- changing or quit-your-job type euphoria but nice nonetheless.

Turned out that Paul the Boat Guy knew a carpenter who knew an upholstery guy, and together, aided by beer, they brought the pontoon back to life.

We called it “Baby Motor.” What else would you call a 25-foot boat powered by a 50-horsepower engine that tops out around 10 mph?

When the second happiest day of a boat owner’s life — the day to sell it — came around this spring the real lessons began. I listed it on Facebook Marketplace and then a publication called Boat Trader.

The first prospective buyer tried to low-ball. That’s to be expected.

But the second taught an old dog a new trick. He — at least I think it was a he — asked if we’d hold it and offered to buy it.

For more than the asking price.

That should have been a red flag, but in a seller’s market it’s easy to get carried away. Looked at the price of used cars lately?

Besides, another knowledgeable boat guy suggested looking up the NADA bluebook value, adding 15 percent and not coming off that number. And I’d asked for less than the bluebook.

“There’s not much out there,” said Ron Armstrong of Armstrong Marine in Troutman.

The warning siren that finally broke through sounded in a follow-up e-mail sent by a stephenlawrence8851@gmail.com, when the would-be buyer offered to mail a cashier’s check.

“Okay am very much interested in buying. Am okay with price but I’ll not be chanced to come check properly because am away working. Kindly send address for to send check.”

Stephen Lawrence, huh? Ever heard anyone around here use the word “kindly” in a sentence?

My money, most certainly not backed by a certified check, is that Stephen is more likely a Boris, Sergei or Vladimir.

Beware the third party

The standard advice when confronted by a scammer, whether you’ve just nibbled or swallowed the bait entirely, is to contact the state attorney general’s office.

(Unless you’re out thousands, don’t waste your time with local police. These days, those folks are understaffed, overworked and underpaid. The solve rate for a basic break-in runs about 15 percent; working cops don’t have time for online phishing.)

Still, if for no other reason than to get it off my chest, I contacted the state attorney general’s office with questions about fraud involving cashier’s checks.

“We’ll check on this and get back to you,” wrote Naz Ahmed, a public-information officer with the AG’s office who is on top of all things related to scams.

As it turns out, counterfeit checks aren’t a category specifically tracked by the Department of Justice, which is led by the attorney general.

“Counterfeit check scams aren’t a category we can search for within our database, so I don’t have a set number of complaints for you,” Ahmed wrote, “but these types of scams are common.”

The way it works, Boris or Sergei sends a cashier’s check, also known as a bank check, for more than the asking price of an item. He (or she) then asks for the seller to wire or send the extra amount to a third party, perhaps someone he (or she) says will ship or move the item.

Meanwhile, the entire deposit immediately gets deposited in your bank account because it’s a cashier’s check.

A day or two later, when the bank discovers that it’s counterfeit, the entire deposit is subtracted from an account.

“When the check turns out to be fake, you’ve lost the money you sent to the scammer,” Ahmed wrote.

Statistics specific to North Carolina for this particular con aren’t available, Ahmed said, but the Federal Trade Commission received more than 27,000 reports of fake-check scams in 2019 with a cumulative loss of more than $28 million.

Poor grammar, the use of uncommon words and would-be buyers who respond to ads with an e-mail address but no phone number are signs to be wary.

The bottom line: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Unless you’re looking for a really good deal on a very large, very slow, very clean boat. Then I know a guy.

