Bib’s Downtown to be sold by end of the month. New owners won’t change BBQ joint's concept, current owners said.

Bib’s Downtown will be sold by the end of the month, the owners of the popular barbecue restaurant said Friday.

In a news release, owners Mark Little, Ricky Seamon and Robert Moreau called the sale bittersweet.

But they said, “The sweet side of the story is we believe the torch will be carried on by a new owner. The change-in-owner talks are rapidly moving forward, and we should be ready for an announcement soon.”

That announcement could come next week, Moreau told the Journal. According to the news release, the new owners don't plan to change the restaurant's concept.

“It should be a seamless transition, as far as we know right now,” Moreau said.

He said they are working on finalizing a deal.

“We’re just buttoning up everything,” he said. “That means the health department, the lease and some of the other permits.”

The restaurant owners said Bib’s, which opened in 2008, has faced the same challenges and interruptions in 2020 as many restaurants in the Downtown Winston-Salem. They said the restaurant weathered the Business 40 shutdown, but the pandemic is presenting new challenges.