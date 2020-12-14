Biden bodes well for local government, Winston-Salem, Forsyth County leaders say

Monday's electoral college voting in separate states is not the end of what has to happen between now and Jan. 20, the date of the inauguration.

On Jan. 6, the electoral vote totals will be tallied in a joint session of Congress. Trump supporters could theoretically toss a wrench into the proceedings if at least one House and one Senate member object to a state's electoral slate. But even then, Democratic control of the House would ensure that the results of Monday's votes will become final.

Plyler said Biden's win on Monday is just how the system works, like Trump's electoral college win in 2016.

"It is what it is," Plyler said. "I don't see any difference between that and the electoral college voting Biden over Trump. In this case, Biden had the most popular votes and the most electoral votes. If you don't like the way that works, don't run for president."

Plyler said a letter-writer to the Journal had it right when he said that "we don't like Trump as much as he thinks he should be liked."

"That is exactly what happened," Plyler said. "The people will speak, and I have all the faith in the world with the people. If they think I am doing a bad job, they are going to vote me out."