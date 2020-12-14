Biden bodes well for local government, Winston-Salem, Forsyth County leaders say

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is a Democrat, and Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Plyler is a Republican, but both were predicting Monday that the incoming administration of Democrat Joe Biden will work well with local governments.
Joines, who won his latest term as mayor of Winston-Salem in November, said he watched Vermont electors cast their votes for Biden on television, and saw North Carolina electors cast their votes for incumbent Republican President Donald Trump later.
It wasn't until electors in California cast their 55 votes for Biden that the Delaware Democrat's electoral vote total crossed the winning 270 line.
"I think it is just a reinforcement of how Democracy is supposed to work," Joines said. "Hopefully, we can get this election put behind us and the country can come back together again."
Joines said that the nation's mayors chafed under some Trump administration actions, but that he has good memories about working with Biden when Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama.
The National Conference of Mayors opposed Trump's threats to cut funding to cities and disagreed with Trump on leaving the Paris climate accords, among other policy decisions.
"Biden worked very closely with the Conference of Mayors," Joines said. "The president of the Council of Mayors regularly posted things that Mr. Trump did that were hurtful to local governments. Based on my working with Biden when he was vice president, there was a real openness to local government and a lot of assistance to local government. I feel that is going to be a continuing case there."
Monday's electoral college voting in separate states is not the end of what has to happen between now and Jan. 20, the date of the inauguration.
On Jan. 6, the electoral vote totals will be tallied in a joint session of Congress. Trump supporters could theoretically toss a wrench into the proceedings if at least one House and one Senate member object to a state's electoral slate. But even then, Democratic control of the House would ensure that the results of Monday's votes will become final.
Plyler said Biden's win on Monday is just how the system works, like Trump's electoral college win in 2016.
"It is what it is," Plyler said. "I don't see any difference between that and the electoral college voting Biden over Trump. In this case, Biden had the most popular votes and the most electoral votes. If you don't like the way that works, don't run for president."
Plyler said a letter-writer to the Journal had it right when he said that "we don't like Trump as much as he thinks he should be liked."
"That is exactly what happened," Plyler said. "The people will speak, and I have all the faith in the world with the people. If they think I am doing a bad job, they are going to vote me out."
Plyler was one of three GOP county commissioners returned to their seats representing District B on Nov. 3. The others were Richard Linville and Gloria Whisenhunt, commissioners with a long electoral history, like Plyler.
Plyler said he has never met Trump, but noted that when he met Biden years ago, Biden told him that local government "is where the rubber meets the road."
"He has always had a bent toward local government, in my opinion," Plyler said.
Plyler said Trump did "some good stuff" in office, and made other decisions he disagreed with: The one he named was Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.
Plyler said that if Trump's claims of election fraud were true, there'd be plenty of evidence.
"I really think the voters are the ones who made the decision, not me and not Trump," Plyler said. "If there was some kind of underhanded work going on there, and I don't believe that, we would have found out long, long ago."
