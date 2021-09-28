Biden nominee Sandra Hairston would be the first African American woman to serve as US Attorney in NC’s Middle District

President Joe Biden has nominated Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston to be the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, the White House announced Tuesday.

Hairston is among nine Biden nominees for U.S. attorneys across the country. If Hairston is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she will be the first African American woman to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Hairston's term would be for four years.

"These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all and their commitment to independence of the Department of Justice," the White House said its statement about Hairston and the other nominees."

Hairston has served as the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina since March 1. She joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro in 1990 as an assistant U.S. attorney.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, described Hairston as a trailblazer.

"Ms. Hairston is a dedicated public servant who has earned the respect of individuals from across our community," Manning said Tuesday.