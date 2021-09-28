Biden nominee Sandra Hairston would be the first African American woman to serve as US Attorney in NC’s Middle District

President Joe Biden has nominated Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston to be the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, the White House announced Tuesday.
Hairston is among nine Biden nominees for U.S. attorneys across the country. If Hairston is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she will be the first African American woman to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Hairston's term would be for four years.
"These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all and their commitment to independence of the Department of Justice," the White House said its statement about Hairston and the other nominees."
Hairston has served as the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina since March 1. She joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro in 1990 as an assistant U.S. attorney.
U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, described Hairston as a trailblazer.
"Ms. Hairston is a dedicated public servant who has earned the respect of individuals from across our community," Manning said Tuesday.
During her 30-year tenure as an assistant U.S. attorney, Hairston has served as deputy chief of the criminal division and lead attorney in the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force section in the Greensboro office.
In 2015, Hairston received the Director's Award from the Executive Office For United States Attorneys for superior performance as an assistant U.S. attorney. She received the same award in 2002.
Hairston is the professional responsibility officer, ethics advisor and criminal discovery coordinator for the Middle District of North Carolina.
From 2014 to March 2021, she served as the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.
From 1994 to 1996, Hairston served as chief of the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina before returning to the Middle District of North Carolina in 1996.
Hairston served as an assistant district attorney in Columbus County from 1987 to 1989 and as a special assistant district attorney in Guilford County from 1989 to 1990.
She received her law degree from N.C. Central University School of Law in 1987 and her bachelor's degree in English from the UNC Charlotte in 1981.
