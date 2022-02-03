Big-box stores could be prime solar power producers, group says

And, in most cases, the arrays would be hidden from public view while also occupying unused, already-impervious surfaces.

North Carolina's potential big-box solar generation ranked eighth nationally among all states, according to the report.

"Right now, thousands of store roofs and parking lots have no solar panels installed," said Krista Early of the Environment North Carolina Research & Policy Center. "We’re missing out on a great opportunity to produce clean, renewable energy right here in North Carolina. That needs to change.”

Triad examples

At least two stores in Winston-Salem (Target on University Parkway and Kohl’s on Hanes Boulevard) and one in Greensboro (Aldi Food on New Garden Road) have already installed rooftop arrays. Both companies say the panels are one element in overarching goals to reduce their carbon footprints.

“Kohl’s is committed to incorporating climate emissions reduction efforts in the way we do business to help build better futures for families,” said Katie Boscoe, Kohl’s Southeast territory manager. “Our solar energy technology continues to evolve, resulting in not only renewable energy but more efficient energy.”