Big dreams come with large jackpots, but the real money is in daily games

Scratchers and quick picks

Often, many of those playing Mega Millions and Powerball this week purchased instant scratch-off tickets or the daily games — the underpinning of consistent lottery sales.

“Cash 5 is way up there. Chances are better there,” a friendly clerk advised.

(Shocking, I know, but I didn’t win the $346,000 Carolina Cash 5 drawing, either. Maybe next time.)

As players filed in the store near the lunch hour Wednesday, Rick Sprinkle stood outside near a coin-operated air pump/vacuum.

He had tickets for the big jackpots in a pocket, quick-pick numbers generated by the computer, but at that particular moment he was far more interested in rubbing a coin over a scratch off he’d purchased.

“I won $10,000. It was years ago,” he said. “So I know it’s possible to win.”

He estimated that he collected maybe two-thirds of that after the tax men got their tastes. He didn’t buy a boat motor or anything crazy. “I paid bills,” he said.

As for the massive jackpots on offer in Mega Millions and Powerball, Sprinkle had his ideas about what he’d do if lightning struck.