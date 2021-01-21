Big dreams come with large jackpots, but the real money is in daily games

CLEMMONS — The line, a living, breathing thing, swelled each time a new customer set off chimes by pulling the front door open.
One by one, the hardcore, daily devotees and what-the-heck occasional players flowed throughout the week into Carlton’s Tanglewood convenience store.
They came to plunk down hard-earned cash for a chance to win stupid, life-changing and sometimes, life-wrecking money.
The odds of hitting all the numbers in either the Mega Millions or the Powerball lottery are next to non-existent. But the chance exists; some lucky person in Maryland won $731.1 million Wednesday night. And somebody has to eventually win the Mega Millions jackpot, which stood at $970 million at midday Thursday.
So why not drop $2 or $10?
Off in a corner outside Carlton’s, the number two lottery retailer in the entire state, Rick Sprinkle watched it all unfold.
“That’s right. You can’t win if you don’t play,” he said, repeating a statement that’s both slogan for the lottery and the basis for the entire spectacle.
And Sprinkle would know.
Record sales
Inside, Carlton’s looks like any other independent, small convenience store.
Displays in the center hold candy bars and other snacks. The walls are lined with coolers filled with sodas, sports drinks and water. A smaller set, naturally, was stocked with beer.
Carlton’s sits catty corner to Tanglewood Park and a nice public golf course.
But the big draw, the money maker, is (and has been for some time) the North Carolina Education Lottery. Carlton’s is, as mentioned, the second-leading retailer in the state with some $3.8 million in net sales for 2020.
A huge display, bookended by two cash registers, spans nearly the length of the front counter. When one or other of the jackpots for the two big multi-state lotteries swells to mind-bending proportions, the registers ring constantly.
You can’t win if you don’t play.
And boy, have people played. And played. And played some more. Total sales approached $3 billion in fiscal 2020, and have increased by 25 percent over the first six months of fiscal 2021.
Perhaps surprisingly, it’s not the attention-grabbing multi-state lotteries with long odds and giant payouts driving sales.
“While the Powerball and Mega Millions games are doing their part in helping the lottery meet its goals this year, the most popular games remain scratch-offs, Carolina Pick 3 and Carolina Pick 4,” wrote Van Denton, a spokesman for the state lottery, in an email.
Scratch-off cards, by the way, account for two-thirds of total lottery revenue in the state.
Still, the big jackpot lotteries’ impact on sales — and by extension, the 30 percent mandated by state law to go toward public education — is significant.
Sales of Powerball tickets, which state number-crunchers budget at $300,000 a day in North Carolina, averaged $393,720 through Jan. 18, Denton wrote.
Mega Millions’ sales in North Carolina grew similarly as daily projections set at $200,000 came in at $297,536.
“Between the start of these jackpot runs in September and through the weekend, ticket sales from the two games raised more than $38 million for education programs in North Carolina,” Denton wrote.
Interest — and the corollary increase in sales — are reflected nationwide. Forty-five states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands participate in each lottery; after a winner is drawn, the jackpots are reset at $20 million after someone wins.
The $731.1 million Powerball jackpot won Wednesday started Sept. 19. That day, ticket sales were just over $828,000. Ticket sales for the Saturday Jan. 16 drawing, when the prize was a mere $639.4 million, toted up to more than $7.1 million.
But it really doesn’t take a statistician or an account to see that. A glance at the parking lot at Carlton’s shows the same thing.
Scratchers and quick picks
Often, many of those playing Mega Millions and Powerball this week purchased instant scratch-off tickets or the daily games — the underpinning of consistent lottery sales.
“Cash 5 is way up there. Chances are better there,” a friendly clerk advised.
(Shocking, I know, but I didn’t win the $346,000 Carolina Cash 5 drawing, either. Maybe next time.)
As players filed in the store near the lunch hour Wednesday, Rick Sprinkle stood outside near a coin-operated air pump/vacuum.
He had tickets for the big jackpots in a pocket, quick-pick numbers generated by the computer, but at that particular moment he was far more interested in rubbing a coin over a scratch off he’d purchased.
“I won $10,000. It was years ago,” he said. “So I know it’s possible to win.”
He estimated that he collected maybe two-thirds of that after the tax men got their tastes. He didn’t buy a boat motor or anything crazy. “I paid bills,” he said.
As for the massive jackpots on offer in Mega Millions and Powerball, Sprinkle had his ideas about what he’d do if lightning struck.
“Probably give most of it away,” he said. “I’d like to retire more comfortably. You only need so much.”
You can’t win if you don’t play.
