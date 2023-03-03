Forsyth County commissioners presented a wish list adding up to over $50 million to area lawmakers on Monday, and while the state representatives didn't make any promises, they didn't say no, either.

Representatives in attendance were Kamika Brown, Kyle Hall and Jeff Zenger, while staffers for Amber Baker and Donny Lambeth took part remotely. State senators Paul Lowe and Joyce Krawiec were not able to attend.

The county's ask from the state includes $5 million for workforce development, and $10.3 million for the planned multi-use agricultural event center on new county park land near Tobaccoville.

The biggest request from the county is for $39.5 million to make improvements at Smith Reynolds Airport designed to magnify its importance as a driver of economic growth.

If that seems like a lot of money, it's not that far from the $23 million the airport got in 2021 from the North Carolina General Assembly for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years. The appropriation included money for terminal improvements, hangar maintenance and construction, and taxiway and ramp projects.

This time around, the airport is wanting $4 million to rehabilitate the south ramp, which is near Forsyth Technical Community College's aviation technology lab off Fairchild Road.

The plans call for adding hangars for single-engine planes, helicopters and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft that are seen as a potential growth industry for the airport.

The airport would use $12 million to develop 64 acres of vacant property on the east side of the airport, although any aviation uses would have to be quiet ones since the area is beside a residential neighborhood. Again, electric vertical take-off and landing uses are considered ones that would fit on the site.

Speaking of the neighbors, the airport wants $1.5 million to put up noise and security barriers around the airport similar to noise walls that are seen on the sides of interstate highways.

For job creation, the airport wants $2.5 million to use county-owned land at the intersection of Akron Drive and Liberty Street to construct a building with flexible uses including business incubation and job creation.

The airport would use $4 million for hangar construction to replace the Quonset-style hangar that has become unfit for use, and $15 million to develop a hangar to house maintenance, repair and overhaul work. One of the intended uses of that hangar would be to create jobs for students graduating from the FTCC aviation lab.

"We need your help on the state level," Airport Director Mark Davidson told the lawmakers.

The airport is already building two new corporate hangars of 20,000 square feet each on the northern side of the terminal.

While the $5 million request for workforce development is a much smaller request than the one for the airport, it struck a chord with Zenger, a construction company owner, who said that his industry "has a terrible manpower problem."

"I don't know of a single person in this industry who could not hire someone today," Zenger said. "Anything we can do — we have to get in front of the curve on this because it is a huge problem. We are going to have all these industries and jobs, and we can't fill them."

The workforce development money would include $900,000 to buy two mobile labs that could be moved from school to school to offer hands-on science, technology, engineering and math experiences for students in upper elementary grades.

Some $1 million would go to create an annual multi-day event showcasing career and technical education opportunities to eighth-grade students, in an effort that would involve local employers and the creation of virtual reality experiences.

Another $1.9 million would go to expand a "Learn and Earn" apprenticeship program in targeted economic sectors. And $150,00 would expand Greater Winston-Salem Inc.'s workforce readiness program for high school juniors and seniors.

Rolling Hills park

With a projected total cost of $21.8 million, Forsyth County officials are saying that a $10.3 million appropriation could be used alongside $11.5 million in county dollars to make the plan a reality.

Plans call for a 40,000-square-foot covered arena, a 20,000-square-foot headquarters for the Cooperative Extension Service, horse trails, stables, walking trails, a playground, a shelter and other improvements.

The plan is a modification of one that was proposed as an event center at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, a plan that was rejected in the face of massive opposition from neighbors.

Other initiatives supported for state action by commissioners included:

*Support for a study on expanding the scope of an extension of Macy Grove Road already planned for construction on the north side of Kernersville. The currently planned extension would connect Macy Grove Road to the east end of Linville Springs Road. The study would look at a further extension west of Linville Springs Road toward N.C. 66.

*Commissioners support efforts to complete the Piedmont Greenway between Winston-Salem and Greensboro by way of Kernersville.