'Bigger fights': Opposition to solar farms growing in NC

In April 2021, Duke Energy and Wells Fargo announced an agreement that would allow the financial services company to buy all of the power generated at a 58-megawatt, 600-acre solar farm planned in Catawba County.

Wells Fargo said at the time that the project would supply more than half the electricity for its 7.5 million square feet of facilities — supporting 36,000 employees — within the Duke Energy Carolinas service area.

It was the next green-economy development in a county where Apple already was powering its data center in Maiden with 58 megawatts from solar arrays.

The partnership was hailed as a model for how large companies like Wells Fargo could reduce their carbon footprint by making a one-time, major commitment to clean energy.

A little more than a year later, elected officials scuttled those plans.

Catawba County commissioners voted unanimously April 18 to reject a requested rezoning required for the project to move forward.

The decision contradicted the county planning board’s recommendation to approve the project, and came after five speakers expressed their opposition, according to the Hickory Daily Record.

It was the latest in what clean-energy advocates say is a growing wave of opposition to solar and wind projects in North Carolina similar to what they’ve seen in other states.

‘Rarely grassroots’

Like many modern movements, this one is being driven largely through repeated arguments — often rife with misinformation — on social media, said Susan Munroe, deputy director of Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy, a national organization that works with local chambers of commerce to promote wind and solar power.

“It’s very rarely grassroots opposition formed at the local level,” she noted.

One of the common anti-solar refrains was raised at the public hearing for the proposed Catawba County project: that fields full of panels are ruining rural areas and occupying land better suited for farming in a state where agriculture is the leading industry.

That argument misses the mark on multiple levels, Munroe and other advocates insist.

A soon-to-be published report by the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association, in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, found that wind and solar facilities occupy 0.27% of prime farmland in North Carolina, said NCSEA Director of Communications Matt Abele.

“Solar is a drop in the bucket compared to other development activities in the state,” he noted.

The NCSEA also found low-density housing developments now take up 4% of former farmland in the state, Abele said.