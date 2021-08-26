Bill aims 'to reform, not destroy' NCHSAA

The N.C. High School Athletic Association would be considered as a vendor of the State Board of Education — if it is allowed to continue to exist — in a state House bill that cleared the Senate Education/Higher Education committee Thursday.
The latest version of House Bill 91 advances to the Senate Rules and Operations committee. If the bill is signed into law, much of the legislation would go into effect Oct. 15.
HB91 was changed substantially through an amendment disclosed publicly for the first time Thursday.
The previous version of HB91 contained language that would replace the 108-year-old NCHSAA with a new organization, the N.C. Interscholastic Athletic Commission, overseen by the SBE. The commission would have 17 members, appointed either by the governor, Senate leader and House speaker.
The biggest change strips out language for the commission with the goal of reaching a proposed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the NCHSAA.
Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and a co-primary bill sponsor, told committee members that the decision to go the MOU route represents an attempt “to fix the lack of transparency and accountability” so that member schools “would have a clear understanding of the financial fees and requirements.”
The NCHSAA would be required to submit to an annual financial audit.
“With this bill, we seek to reform, not destroy” the NCHSAA, Sawyer said.
However, Sawyer told the committee that if a MOU can not be reached with the NCHSAA that a different nonprofit could be used. Sawyer also said the NCHSAA could share those responsibilities with another nonprofit.
Sawyer said the changes were negotiated and agreed upon by the three primary bill sponsors, the SBE and certain members of the NCHSAA’s board of directors.
Sawyer acknowledged it did not involve direct talks with NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker and her staff.
Tucker questioned during the committee meeting how many NCHSAA board members participated in the negotiations as she claimed to be speaking on behalf of the entire board. A committee member doubted Tucker had that authority.
Bill sponsors received significant pushback from coaches, athletic directors and school administrators who spoke during the brief public comment period. There was not a public speaker in favor of HB91.
The speakers collectively appealed to the committee to hit pause on advancing HB91 because of concerns that it could create — intentionally or unintentionally — eligibility issues.
The latest version of HB91 would take the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to high school academics and athletics into consideration in several potentially controversial ways.
For example, for the 2021-22 school year, “students would not be required to meet academic requirements for participation, and would be eligible for hardship waivers for age eligibility requirements.”
The speakers cited the possibility of 19- and 20-year-olds playing against 14-year-olds, opening the door for more recruitment of athletes by magnet and charter schools, and allowing students to play even with failing grades.
Sponsors’ motivation
According to the three Republican Senate bill sponsors, the goal for HB91 remains to “restructure oversight of public high school interscholastic athletics to ensure accountability and fair play.”
The bill sponsors have said HB91 was spurred in large part by constituents expressing over at least the past two years their personal dissatisfactions with how the NCHSAA has enforced its rules and penalties for violations.
Even if the NCHSAA accepts the role as a vendor, it would lose much of its power for making key decisions.
For example, the SBE would establish an appeals process for enforcement of all rules that includes an independent board appointed by the SBE. The administering organization could be allowed to oversee the appeals process in the MOU.
Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Anson, and a co-primary sponsor, has not been shy about expression his motivations for pushing HB91 — although he had little participation during Thursday’s meeting.
McInnis has made it clear with several media outlets, foremost with WRAL affiliate HighschoolOT.com, that his grievance with the NCHSAA involves the 2019 Anson County High School football team.
Anson was prohibited from participating in the state playoffs after several players were ejected for fighting or leaving the bench and running onto the field during an August non-conference game against Richmond County High School.
NCHSAA rules bar teams from the playoffs if three or more players are ejected in the course of a season.
Both McInnis and Tucker acknowledge discussing McInnis’ advocacy on behalf of the Anson football team.
McInnis told HighSchoolOT.com that after reviewing the game video, he thought the ejections were “subjective.”
“I think they (NCHSAA) did it just because they could. Anson County is a small, rural school district ... those kids don’t have a voice, but their senator has a voice, and this senator is not going to just stand idly by.”
Tucker told the News & Record of Greensboro in July that the sponsors of the revamped HB91 have “some friends in the Senate, and I do believe they will be able to use their power of persuasion to get it through the Senate.”
“They are feeling now is that they’ve invested so much that they have to go with it,” Tucker said. “I’m disappointed that at this time our politics have sunk to the level that we now believe it is OK to politicize education-based athletics at the high school level.”
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has not taken a public position on HB91, but acknowledged it was likely the Senate could pass the bill.
“Interestingly enough, (bill) supporters want to take it out of the private sector and put it into government,” Cooper said on July 22. “We will examine the bill to see if it is really needed. I will be glad to talk to legislators about it.”
Eligibility changes
The SBE would be responsible for adopting eligibility rules, such as academics, enrollment, attendance, medical eligibility, recruiting limitations and hardship exceptions.
The SBE could adopt its own gameday and penalty rules, or delegate those responsibilities to the nonprofit group.
Gameday rules would include establishing “athletic divisions, dividing schools into conferences within divisions, establishing pre-, regular and post-season schedules and requirements, game rules and administration, and requirements for coaching, officiating and sportsmanship.
Penalty rules “would be a system of demerits for infractions of student participation and gameplay rules that do not include monetary penalties.”
The SBE would establish an appeals process for enforcement of all rules that includes an independent board appointed by the SBE. The administering organization could administer the appeals process subject to the MOU.
Many of Thursday’s public speakers cited that the NCHSAA is a volunteer organization, and that all members agree to existing by-laws and have a role in shaping the by-laws.
The NCHSAA would have to agree “to waive collection of all fees for participating schools for the 2021-2022 school year, except for fees associated with post-season conference games, in recognition of decreased access to interscholastic sports for participating schools in the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19.”
The bill would require the NCHSAA to reduce its membership fees by at least 20% when its total fund balance exceeds 250% of total expenses for the previous school year. It would not be allowed to raise fees until the fund balance is at or below 150% of total expenses for the previous school year.
The NCHSAA, or another organization, would have to agree to retain no more than 33% of the net proceeds from state tournament games.
Closer to home
There have been complaints over the years about private schools Bishop McGuinness, Charlotte Catholic, Christ the King of Huntersville and Cardinal Gibbons of Raleigh dominating certain classifications or sports because of the way enrollment is handled by their Catholic dioceses.
HB91’s sponsors appear to have backed off an initial proposal that would have prohibited public schools from playing nonpublic schools in the postseason.
The head officials at McGuinness, Charlotte Catholic and Christ the King sent a joint letter to parents and supporters making them aware of the potential playoff implications in HB91.
The latest version of HB91 would classify those schools “into the next largest conference than the school would be assigned to be based solely on average daily membership.”
That has been a proposal made several times since Catholic schools were allowed to join the NCHSAA.
That means McGuinness and Christ the King would be required to play at the 2-A level. Charlotte Catholic and Cardinal Gibbons already play at the top 4-A level.
Similar complaints have been made about public charter schools, which have proven to be strongholds at the statewide 1-A and 2-A classification levels in part because of their school attendance policies.
Reviewing just Bishop McGuinness, it has won state 1-A championships in at least five sports, most notably the nine consecutive in girls basketball from 2006 through 2014, along with two in boys basketball, two each in boys and two girls tennis dual teams and one in boys soccer.
In May 2012, an effort to remove the three Catholic schools from NCHSAA membership failed to get the required three-fourths support of the then-390 membership.
Still, there were 234 schools to vote in favor of removal, while 51 voted against and 105 abstained.
The NCHSAA said at that time it would study how to handle schools “without boundaries,” adding charter and magnet schools to the mix with the three Catholic schools.
