Bill aims 'to reform, not destroy' NCHSAA

Tucker told the News & Record of Greensboro in July that the sponsors of the revamped HB91 have “some friends in the Senate, and I do believe they will be able to use their power of persuasion to get it through the Senate.”

“They are feeling now is that they’ve invested so much that they have to go with it,” Tucker said. “I’m disappointed that at this time our politics have sunk to the level that we now believe it is OK to politicize education-based athletics at the high school level.”

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has not taken a public position on HB91, but acknowledged it was likely the Senate could pass the bill.

“Interestingly enough, (bill) supporters want to take it out of the private sector and put it into government,” Cooper said on July 22. “We will examine the bill to see if it is really needed. I will be glad to talk to legislators about it.”

Eligibility changes

The SBE would be responsible for adopting eligibility rules, such as academics, enrollment, attendance, medical eligibility, recruiting limitations and hardship exceptions.

The SBE could adopt its own gameday and penalty rules, or delegate those responsibilities to the nonprofit group.