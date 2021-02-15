Bill giving bars more time to pay for some ABC permits advances

Among the local businesses affected were Bar Pina, Gatsby's Pub and the Old Winston Social Club.

In all, nine establishments in Forsyth County were on a list of alcohol-serving clubs on a cancellation list provided by the N.C. Bar Owners Association.

Last spring, bar owners were given a deferment option to avoid having to pay fees until after the bars were allowed to reopen.

Fee amounts vary, but John Tate, who has ownership in two Winston-Salem bars — Tate's Craft Cocktails on Fourth Street and Bar Piña, off Trade Street — said they can total $2,200.

Gov. Roy Cooper's new Phase Three coronavirus regulations, which went into effect Oct. 2, started the clock ticking on bar owners getting their permits renewed.

Tate and others complained that bar owners were never told that, even though the new outdoor regulations made it impossible for many of them to operate their businesses profitably.

Tate had renewed his permit for Tate's, even though he was closed, but did not do so for Bar Piña, since it is a rooftop bar that wasn't going to open soon, anyway, until the weather got nice.