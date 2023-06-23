A Republican-sponsored House bill that would place new restrictions on gender-affirming care for youths advanced Thursday with lawmakers approving a change that means most of the law’s prohibitions will go into effect Aug. 1, rather than Oct. 1.

House Bill 808, titled “Gender Transition/Minors,” was recommended by the Senate Judiciary committee along party lines. It has been sent to the Senate Rules and Operations committee, which is likely to address the bill early next week.

The House approved HB808 by a 74-44 vote on May 3 with the support of two Democrats.

The Judiciary committee approved an amendment that would make most prohibitions in HB808 effective on Aug. 1 — up two months from the initial effective date.

Children already receiving gender-affirming medical treatment, such as surgical procedures, puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones would be allowed to complete their process as long as a medical professional “deemed the continuation or completion to be medically necessary and the parents and guardians consented.” State funds would remain available for them.

However, the bill would prevent minors from starting the treatment process as of Aug. 1.

Several medical treatment exceptions were inserted into the bill Wednesday.

Those include: services to individuals with a medically verifiable disorder of sex development; services provided when a physician has diagnosed abnormal sex chromosome structure, sex steroid hormone production, or sex steroid hormone action; treatment of any infection, injury, disease, or disorder caused by previous performance of gender transition procedures; and breast reduction procedures when necessary to remedy a physical disorder in a female patient.

Legal implications

Most of the Judiciary committee members’ debate on the bill centered on the potential legal penalties for medical professionals, healthcare institutions and those who contract with them.

A legislative analysis said medical professionals would be prohibited from: performing surgical gender transition procedures on minors; and prescribing, providing or dispensing puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to minors with some exceptions.

The bill defines medical professionals “to include anyone licensed to practice medicine or licensed to proscribe or dispense drugs.”

Medical processionals “who did not comply with the provisions (of HB808) would be deemed to have engaged in unprofessional conduct and would have their licenses revoked,” according to the legislative analysis.

State funds could not be used for surgical gender transition procedures on minors and for prescribing, providing or dispensing puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to minors.

A minor who received surgical gender transition medical treatment would have up to 25 years — after age 18 — to sue a medical professional “and the entity employing or contracting with the medical professional who performed the procedure or prescribed or supplied the puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones.”

There would be no damage cap on medical malpractice awards.

The N.C. Healthcare Association declined comment Thursday on HB808 “except to say that our members are committed to their patients and to providing high-quality care for all.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. said it “did not have anything to share” on HB808.

Clarifications left wanting

Several Judiciary Democratic members sought clarifications on the potential legal effects of HB808.

For example, they asked if the restrictions and legal ramifications, such as being subject to civil lawsuits, could apply to health insurers and Medicaid since medical professionals typically have service contracts with those groups.

Neither bill sponsors nor legislative analysis staff could answer those specific questions, but an analysis staff member did say the bill “does allow for liability for any entity that is under contract with a doctor. It would be up to the courts to determine the exact scope of that.”

Sen. Lisa Grafstein, D-Wake, and the only publicly out LGTBQ member of the Senate, questioned why the state’s medical malpractice laws are not sufficient to cover potential lawsuits related to surgical gender-transition procedures.

“We will see providers who decide not to keep taking Medicaid (patients) because of the conflict presented by (HB808).”

Krawiec defended her support of HB808 by saying that “gender transitioning is growing at a tremendous pace. This process has doubled between 2017 and 2021.”

Debate microcosm

There was a brief back-and-forth from Judiciary co-chairman Sens. Buck Newton, R-Wilson, and Sylvia Hatch, D-Wake, which served as a microcosm of the HB808 debate in the Senate.

The Associated Press reports that gender-affirming treatments for gender dysphoria are considered safe and medically necessary by the leading professional health associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Endocrine Society.

Newton cited Thursday, as Krawiec did Wednesday, studies they did not identify that if children experiencing gender dysphoria are allowed to go through puberty, “80% and 67% of them have no further problems and they don’t proceed any further with it as long as they delayed the puberty blocking drugs.”

Hatch responded by mentioning several of the same studies as the AP report.

Newton appeared to brush off those studies, calling some of them “specious.”

HB808 has been recommended by two Senate committees after a federal judge Tuesday struck down Arkansas’ 2021 ban on gender-affirming care for minors, and a federal judge Wednesday struck down a similar ban in Florida.