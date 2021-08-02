Bill requiring parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine heads to NC Senate floor

The 2021-22 school year begins in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Aug. 23, as well as several other Triad school districts.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has left it to individual school districts to decide whether to require universal masking or allow optional masking for the start of the school year.

However, Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have said they expect school districts — such as Davie County Schools — that choose optional masking to take care of the students’ health, or DHHS could step in to enforce masking.

Krawiec said in late June she was responding to constituents’ concern, particularly parents not wanting their children to get the vaccine.

“Parents should not have to worry that this might happen without their consent,” Krawiec said. “The vaccines … are only approved for emergency use authorization. Parents should make these decisions with their children and should not be excluded.”

Public health experts point out that all vaccines are required to undergo the same rigorous testing, whether they are approved for emergency use or through a typical license.