A bipartisan N.C. House bill that aims to prohibit the use of predatory real estate service agreements advanced Tuesday to the Senate floor.

Meanwhile, the gate-keeper House Rules and Operations committee is set Wednesday to address a bipartisan Senate bill that would bar anyone under age 18 from donating blood without the permission of a parent or guardian.

Also advancing Tuesday through its first House committee was a bipartisan Senate bill that permits mobile salon services, including at wedding venues.

House Bill 422, titled “Unfair Real Estate Agreements Act,” could be voted on as early as Wednesday's floor session.

HB422 cleared the House by a 115-0 vote on April 5. It was shelved for about 10 weeks before being acted upon last week by the Senate.

HB422’s lead primary sponsor is Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, who has a portion of Forsyth County in his district. Hall also is a Realtor.

Also in support is N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, who said the legislation addresses his concerns about “oppressive, long-term ‘Right to List’ service agreements.”

A major focus of the legislation is addressing the business model of MV Realty of Florida, which has been sued by Stein for marketing and selling these agreements.

Stein is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions, restitution for consumers, and other monetary penalties.

According to Stein’s statement, his office has received more than 20 complaints about MV Realty, which began doing business in North Carolina in August 2020.

It has signed up more than 2,100 North Carolinians to its “Homeowner Benefit Program,” typically homeowners who are facing financial hardships and are in need of cash.

A N.C. Justice Department review of the lending practice determined that in the state’s four largest Multiple Listing Service areas — Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro-Winston-Salem and Asheville — there have been more than 2,000 homeowners that signed an agreement with one of these firms since fall 2000.

The firms have a combined 86 properties.

The companies offer to provide cash payments, typically less than $1,000, to homeowners in exchange for agreeing to exclusively utilize that company’s services to list their property at any time over the next 40 years.

What bill sponsors say is concerning is that the signed contracts include a memorandum that is filed with the county that serves as a lien on the property’s title.

Mobile salon bill

Senate Bill 44 was recommended Tuesday by the House Commerce committee. It still must clear the Finance and Rules and Operations committee before getting a House floor vote.

SB44 passed the Senate by a 45-1 vote. If signed into law, mobile salons would be allowed to begin operating Oct. 1.

A mobile salon is defined in SB44 as “a self-contained, enclosed mobile unit licensed for the practice of cosmetic art.” A mobile home would qualify for use as a mobile salon.

SB44 has been amended to allow for licensed cosmetic art shop employees — such as a cosmetologist, esthetician and natural hair care specialist — to assist individuals in preparing for a wedding outside away from their normal place of business.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and the primary bill sponsor, said the wedding venue language was added at the request of operators of those facilities in order to provide on-site services before a ceremony.

According to state law, services that a licensed mobile salon could provide include those typically offered by a cosmetologist: arranging, dressing, curling, waving, cleansing, cutting, singeing, bleaching, coloring or similar work upon the hair of a person, including the use of hands, mechanical or electrical apparatus, or appliances or by use of cosmetic or chemical preparations or antiseptics.

Other services would include skin beautification, manicurists, natural hair care specialist and shampooing.

Blood donation age bill

Senate Bill 389, titled “Raise the age for donating blood,” was submitted by Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and a leading Republican advocate for significant health-care reform in North Carolina. Listed as a co-sponsor is Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe.

It is set for a House Rules and Operations committee vote at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

State law currently allows those age 16 to donate blood with parental permission, while 17-year-olds can give blood without parental permission.

The law applies to blood donations made “to an individual, hospital, blood bank or blood collection center.”

State law does not permit those under age 18 to sell their blood.

High school-sponsored blood drives have been a staple for donations for decades, primarily to help address constant shortages of donated blood.