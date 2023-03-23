A battle is brewing between Winston-Salem and Forsyth County over a bill to remove Smith Reynolds Airport from the city's boundaries that was filed in the North Carolina House on Wednesday.

Some county officials say the move would help the airport become more competitive economically, compared to other airports outside city boundaries. But Winston-Salem officials oppose the move, which would cost the city more than $500,000 a year in property taxes. Mayor Allen Joines said de-annexation would also make it harder for people who live near the airport to have their concerns over future growth handled.

The bill was filed by three Republican lawmakers: Donny Lambeth, Jeff Zenger and Kyle Hall. All three represent parts of Forsyth County.

Don Martin, who chairs the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, issued a statement on the bill shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday that said a board majority supports removing the airport from the city boundaries, and that it would bring significant benefits:

• Businesses and others who keep airplanes at the airport would pay only county taxes, instead of paying both city and county taxes.

• The airport would be on the same footing as other airports in the region that also are not located within the boundaries of their cities: Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, Davidson County Airport in Lexington and Mid-Carolina Regional Airport in Salisbury.

• Overlapping jurisdiction creates regulatory issues around land use, wildlife management and other requirements of the municipal code.

• The airport is increasingly seen as a potential driver of economic growth, with state and federal investments of $51 million over the past five years, according to county officials.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines responded with a statement Thursday afternoon that said residents of Northeast Ward, including neighborhoods along Carver School Road and Bowen Boulevard, would suffer if de-annexation passes.

“There is increasing concern among the residents in the Northeast Ward that future development at the airport, especially if it contributes to increased noise and traffic, could result in decreased property values and quality of life …” Joines said.

People might find it hard to sell their houses, Joines said. If the airport is outside the city limits, he said, that would make it harder for Northeast Ward residents to have their concerns addressed by their council member.

Northeast Ward is represented by Barbara Burke on the Winston-Salem City Council.

Martin, in his statement, acknowledged the loss of city revenue, and said commissioners would make that “a part of the discussions of the future.” The county estimates the city’s tax loss at $528,000 annually, while the city pegs the loss at $550,000, not counting $48,000 in stormwater fees.

Although Martin said the county values “the relationship and synergy with Winston-Salem,” he’s taking fire from fellow Commissioner Dan Besse, who was elected last November on a platform that included more cooperation between the county and its incorporated municipalities.

“The consequences of any involuntary de-annexation are so poisonous to positive relations between local governments that it should never be employed, and it would be a terrible public policy mistake,” Besse said. “It surprised me personally because I had been given to understand … that there was not going to be a bill introduced unless the city and the county reached an agreement.”

Besse said Martin’s statement “was not preapproved by a vote and does not represent the consensus of the current board of commissioners.” He said he plans to confer with other commissioners and city leaders before going into greater detail with a statement.

De-annexation of the airport has come up before, but has never passed the General Assembly. Lambeth, calling the proposal “not a new or novel idea,” pointed out that the Davidson County airport was removed from the Lexington city limits. That occurred in 2022.

Martin said the county had a goal in 2022 of asking the legislature for de-annexation, but that it was not part of the ask for the current legislative session.

Lambeth said small airports need to be “cost competitive and have a viable service to offer.”

“The local airport has a tremendous opportunity to grow and attract new businesses and companies to better utilize the facility,” Lambeth said.

Last year, the county approved spending about $10 million to build two new corporate hangars that are under construction on the north side of the airport. County officials recently sent on to state lawmakers a legislative wish list that includes some $39.5 million to cover the cost of new hangars and other upgrades.

With Boom Supersonic planning to build a factory in Greensboro, city and county officials here are hoping to improve the appeal of Smith Reynolds Airport to entrepreneurs pursuing drone or electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Mark Davidson, the director of Smith Reynolds Airport, said he has not pushed de-annexation and that “I didn’t know it was a hot topic.”

“Whether it is approved or not, I am committed to working with the city, the city council and Barbara Burke to be good stewards of the land in the community,” Davidson said. “We are the biggest economic engine in the Northeast Ward and it is important to work with her.”

Burke could not be reached for a comment.

Davidson said one project the airport has in the wings is to ask for land to be rezoned on the north side of the airport in hopes of attracting a quiet airport use such as electric vertical take-off and landing. Davidson said the airport would meet with people in nearby neighborhoods before pursuing such a plan.

Davidson did say the airport works at a competitive disadvantage because it is in the city limits. Using a $4.2 million corporate jet as an example, Davidson said the owner would have to pay $17,000 more in property taxes to keep the plane at Smith Reynolds rather than at PTI.

In his statement, Joines pointed out that the city remains concerned about erosion on airport property along Brushy Fork Creek, following the removal of trees on some 250 acres. People in the neighborhood have complained about the creek eating away at their back yards, and while the county has applied for a grant to fix the problem, Joines said that so far “no improvements have been made to the stream bank, leaving nearby residents frustrated.”

If there was any middle ground between the city and county on Thursday, it was in comments from both Martin and Joines expressing hope for a resolution. Both said they want a solution that promotes airport development and benefits the neighbors.