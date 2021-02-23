Bill to renovate Stevens Center, to the tune of $42 million, resurfaces in NC House

UNCSA said in a statement Tuesday that the Stevens Center "remains our top capital priority, and we are grateful for the support of our Forsyth County delegation in introducing House Bill 131 to appropriate capital funding for needed renovations.

"We are also pleased that the UNC Board of Governors affirmed their support by including it on their lists of both immediate repair needs and capital improvement priorities."

UNCSA stressed that the facility "serves as our largest learning laboratory, is an economic driver for downtown Winston-Salem and a cultural destination for both residents and visitors."

A similar effort was included temporarily in the 2019-20 state budget.

In June 2019, however, it became a victim of political hardball.

“The House leadership asked for the entire Forsyth County delegation to be in full agreement ... and support the budget,” Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and the lead House budget writer, said at the time.

“Only three of the five members of the delegation were in support of the budget and conference report, so funding was deleted.”