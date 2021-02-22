Bill would change status of behavioral analysts who work with children with autism. Would allow them to work independently of psychologists

Perry said the bill would represent "a huge win for these families, especially in rural areas that are in desperate need for more providers.”

Lambeth said he chose to co-primary sponsor HB91 because of feedback he received from local families caring for children with autism.

"The impact of this bill on families and those with autism is significant," Lambeth said. "I am very glad I can be part of helping them receive the highest levels of care they deserve."

There was a similar behavioral analysis effort in House Bill 646 during the 2015 session that ran parallel to a successful effort at passing a state Senate bill that required health insurance coverage for individuals with autism. HB646 was not heard in committee.

At that time, advocates said that while they were pleased with getting coverage established, they would continue efforts to persuade legislators on making tweaks to accommodate applied behavioral analysis.

Rates of autism have been on the rise in the United States for years.

According to Autism Speaks, signs of autism usually appear by ages 2 or 3.