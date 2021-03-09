Bill would provide $1.8 million to Shallow Ford preservation project in Lewisville

The state funding in HB242 would go to the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources.

The department has described Shallow Ford as "a geographical landmark rich in history."

"The ford, a flat-bottomed section of the river used in the 18th century as a wagon crossing route, was the site of skirmishes during the Revolutionary War and Civil War. It was the place where Lord Charles Cornwallis led his British troops across the Yadkin River in February 1781.

"It was an integral part of the Great Philadelphia Wagon Road, which linked backcountry North Carolina with colonies along the eastern seaboard."

The bill also cites Shallow Ford "was used by Native Americans for hundreds of years prior to European settlement of the area."

There have been re-enactments of some of those historical events on the property.

Leonard said The Conservation Fund "is buying the land so it can be protected and interpreted in connection with the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the American Revolution."

"Our goal is to have a park out there for passive use — historic signage, access for river canoeing, and trails along the Yadkin River State Trail," Leonard said.