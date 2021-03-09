Bill would provide $1.8 million to Shallow Ford preservation project in Lewisville

Forsyth County's House Republican members introduced legislation Tuesday that would provide $1.8 million toward the establishment and preservation of the east bank on the Shallow Ford of the Yadkin River.
House Bill 242 is focused on an initiative announced in January that will convert 246 acres off the Yadkin River into a historic preservation site with walking trails.
The bill's primary sponsor is freshman Rep. Jeff Zenger, along with Reps. Donny Lambeth and Lee Zachary.
"I have personally toured the site and what we have proposed in this bill is to help with some funding as the group is trying to raise the funds," Lambeth said.
"This is an excellent opportunity to do something major in that section of the county and to preserve such a historic site."
The bill said the initiative would focus on "creating a major site for canoe camping, canoe access and passive outdoor recreation along the Yadkin River paddle trail."
The Messick Farm property in western Forsyth County was acquired in January with plans to convert the 246 acres off the Yadkin River into a historic preservation site with walking trails.
The seven tracts are in the Shallowford and Williams roads areas of the county at the Shallow Ford segment of the river. The only tract with a listed address is at 9600 Shallowford Road.
According to a Forsyth Register of Deeds filing, The Conservation Fund of Arlington, Va., paid $2.8 million to purchase the land from The Winston-Salem Foundation and Jean M. Messick.
The fund's involvement is providing a bridge loan. The Lewisville Historical Society and Sons of the American Revolution are among the groups raising funds to acquire the land as a potential state park.
About $750,000 has been raised from local and state philanthropic donations, said Mike Leonard, who started recently as a local official for the fund. Leonard retired as a partner with Womble Bond Dickinson.
Cici Fulton, the foundation's marketing director, said the sale proceeds "will ultimately establish an endowment to support a number of local and national charitable organizations."
Leonard said Jean Messick and her late husband, Jim, brought the foundation in as a holder of the deed to preserve the property as a farm or historic site, rather than becoming a residential development.
"The Messicks were very interested in the property being used in this manner once they passed," said Jack Thornton, an attorney representing the family.
Leonard said the goal is to have the property available for public use within 12 to 14 months.
'Rich landmark'
The state funding in HB242 would go to the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources.
The department has described Shallow Ford as "a geographical landmark rich in history."
"The ford, a flat-bottomed section of the river used in the 18th century as a wagon crossing route, was the site of skirmishes during the Revolutionary War and Civil War. It was the place where Lord Charles Cornwallis led his British troops across the Yadkin River in February 1781.
"It was an integral part of the Great Philadelphia Wagon Road, which linked backcountry North Carolina with colonies along the eastern seaboard."
The bill also cites Shallow Ford "was used by Native Americans for hundreds of years prior to European settlement of the area."
There have been re-enactments of some of those historical events on the property.
Leonard said The Conservation Fund "is buying the land so it can be protected and interpreted in connection with the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the American Revolution."
"Our goal is to have a park out there for passive use — historic signage, access for river canoeing, and trails along the Yadkin River State Trail," Leonard said.
The foundation, established in 1919, is the oldest such charitable funds manager in North Carolina.
"The foundation was very gracious in allowing Mrs. Messick to have some input in what would be the long-term use of the property," Thornton said. "It made sense at this time to sell the property to The Conservation Fund to keep the ultimate goal in place."
