The N.C. House passed Tuesday a controversial Republican-sponsored health-care bill focused on childhood vaccine requirements, while the N.C. Senate passed legislation that would restricting blood donations by youths.

This week is known as crossover week at the legislature. Bills have to clear one chamber and be sent to the other by Thursday in order to be eligible for approval by the other chamber the rest of the session.

House Bill 623, titled “3-year FDA approval for new childhood vaxx,” passed by a 76-40 vote after being recommended earlier Tuesday by the Rules and Operations committee.

Meanwhile, transgender-focused House Bill 808, titled “Youth Health Protection Act,” was recommended Tuesday by the House Health committee. With referrals to two additional committees removed, the bill was sent to Rules and Operations.

According to the bill sponsors of HB808, the legislation would “protect minors from administration of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and other related actions, procedures and treatments.”

Bipartisan House Bill 745, titled Mandate Fentanyl Testing/Hospital ER Patients," also has been sent to House Rules and Operations.

The bill would require acute care hospitals in North Carolina to test for fentanyl in emergency department patients if a urine sample is required "to perform a chemical analysis intended to assist in diagnosing the patient's condition."

The chemical analysis also would test for alcohol, a controlled substance or its metabolite, or any other impairing substance.

Childhood vaccines

House Bill 623 would require a three-year waiting period for a new Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine to be placed on the state’s childhood immunization schedule. Among the primary bill sponsors is Rep. Larry Potts of Davidson County.

The proposed bill would prohibit the state Commission for Public Health from adding the childhood vaccine inside the three-year period.

Childhood vaccines would remain required for diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis, red measles (rubeola) and rubella.

The bill would allow for exemptions if at least six of the 10-member N.C. Council of State approves adding a new vaccine. The council currently is comprised of six Republican and four Democrats, led by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Although the COVID-19 vaccine is not listed in HB623, it’s likely the focus of the bill, as has been the case with other Republican-sponsored vaccine legislation in recent years.

The N.C. Healthcare Association said in a statement that “we are curious why the bill requires waiting a minimum wait of three years after FDA approval.”

“When the FDA licenses a product, it is giving its official opinion that a vaccine (or any other product) is safe and effective. It is the worldwide gold standard for regulatory approval.”

HB623 would allow the commission to exempt children from a required new vaccine “who are or who have been enrolled in school (K-12) on or before the effective date of the new requirement.”

According to DHHS’ latest COVID-19 dashboard update, as of March 19 there have been 591,426 confirmed cases among children up to age 17. Of those cases, 32 children have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19.

Puberty blockers

House Bill 808, one of 11 transgender-focused bills active in the legislature, would prohibit medical professionals, mental health professional and counselors "to knowingly engage" in several procedures affecting individuals under age 18 "for the purpose of attempting to alter the appearance of or affirm the minor's perception of his or her gender or sex, if that appearance or perception is inconsistent with the minor's sex."

Those procedures would include:

• Surgeries that sterilize, including castration, vasectomy, hysterectomy, oophorectomy, orchiectomy, or penectomy.

• Surgeries that artificially construct tissue with the appearance of genitalia that differs from the individual's sex, including metoidioplasty, phalloplasty, and vaginoplasty.

• Performing a mastectomy.

• Prescribing, administering, or supplying gonadotropin releasing hormone analogues or other synthetic drugs used to stop luteinizing hormone and follicle stimulating hormone secretion, synthetic antiandrogen drugs used to block the androgen receptor, or any drug to suppress or delay normal puberty.

• Prescribing, administering or supplying testosterone, estrogen or progesterone to a minor in an amount greater than would normally be produced endogenously in a healthy individual of that individual's age and sex.

• Removing any otherwise healthy or non-diseased body part or tissue.

According to a legislative staff analysis, HB808 would not prohibit the following services: individuals with medically verifiable disorders of sexual development; to an individual diagnosed as not having normal sex chromosome structure, sex steroid hormone production, or sex steroid hormone action; treatment of any infection, injury, disorder, or disease resulting from a previous gender transition procedure; breast reduction procedures for females with a physical disorder; and any procedure undertaken because the individual suffers from a physical disorder that is imminently life-threatening.

Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, said the bill also would prohibit the use of state funds for surgical gender transition procedures for individuals under 18 years of age, or to support the administration of any governmental health plan or government-offered insurance policy offering surgical gender transition procedures to individuals under 18 years.

Blackwell expressed his concern that many of these gender-altering surgical procedures "are irreversible and life-changing for children who have not arrived at 18.

"We are suggesting with this legislation that ... it's a choice that should be made when a child is of age (18). That's what we are trying to accomplish here."

Because of timing issues with the committee, there was limited discussion on the Health committee and no public comment time available.

Donating blood

Senate Bill 782, which passed by a 48-0 vote, would bar anyone under age 18 from donating blood without the permission of their parent or guardian.

State law currently allows those age 16 to donate blood with parental permission, while 17-year-olds can give blood without parental permission.

The bill was amended on the Senate floor to allow individuals ages 16 and 17 to give or donate blood to an individual, hospital, blood bank or blood collection center with the written consent of the parent or parents or guardian.

State law does not permit those under age 18 to sell their blood.

High school-sponsored blood drives have been a staple for donations for decades, primarily to help address constant shortage of donated blood.

On its national website, the American Red Cross says that “those younger than age 17 are almost always legal minors who cannot give consent by themselves to donate blood. Each state determines its own age of majority, which can be different for different activities."

“Persons under the age of 17 may, however, donate blood for their own use, in advance of scheduled surgery or in situations where their blood has special medical value for a particular patient, such as a family member.”