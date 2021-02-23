Bills reintroduced to fund new Wake Forest Baptist autopsy center

Wake Forest Baptist would contribute $2.3 million toward the land, planning and start-up costs.

The current autopsy center at Wake Forest Baptist serves 33 counties, as well as providing training and supervision for pathology residents on their rotations.

"A new regional autopsy center has been needed for quite some time and will enable us to better serve families throughout western North Carolina," said Dr. Kevin High, Wake Forest Baptist's president.

The current center is one of four statewide under the auspices of the N.C. office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The bill says the current center’s space “is inadequate to facilitate current and future estimated volume, presents significant operational challenges, and is not complaint with National Association of Medical Examiners autopsy standards.”

The proposal first surfaced statewide in December 2014 in recommendations designed to help reform the medical examiner’s office. At that time, the proposal recommended $12.4 million for a new autopsy center.

A new center would be capable of providing up to 1,760 autopsies annually. It would contain eight autopsy work stations, refrigerated storage for 50 bodies and support facilities and equipment.