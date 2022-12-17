Birds prefer areas with worst damage after wildfires, NC study finds

While destructive and sometimes deadly, severe forest fires can ultimately be beneficial for wildlife, particularly birds, new research in North Carolina confirms.

A study published Thursday in the journal Forest Ecology and Management concluded that a significant number and species of birds ultimately preferred severely burned sections of Nantahala National Forest over areas that had been unaffected by a flurry of fires in 2016.

The blazes, most of which were blamed on arson, covered 235 square miles in western North Carolina during an extremely dry autumn.

“It’s important for us to understand the relationships between animals and wildfire dynamics as the climate changes because predictions show more of these high-severity wildfires across the landscape in the future,” said study co-author Chris Moorman, professor of forestry and environmental resources at North Carolina State University.

Researchers tracked different levels of burn severity in three affected forest regions, and counted the abundance and diversity of birds during the breeding season in each area for five years. The number and variety of birds in areas with the most damage were double what they found in unburned sections.

“Birds and other animals are well known to respond to forest vegetation structure, which is the distribution of plants vertically in a forest,” Moorman said. “When wildfire changes the vegetation structure, it has an impact on the animals that live there.”

In severely burned areas, researchers documented loss of most of the canopy trees, followed by the regrowth of dense shrubs and the re-sprouting of trees. In areas impacted by high-severity fire, 44% of the trees died in the first year, and 71% had died by the fifth year. That compared to 7% tree mortality in unburned areas.

“After the high-severity wildfires, everything was brown and black and appeared dead,” Moorman said. “But changes happen fast in the southeastern U.S., and vegetation grew back rapidly.”

The researchers found that few bird species avoided the severely burned areas, but several were more abundant or observed only in those sections. The indigo bunting, chestnut-sided warbler and eastern towhee — all species that breed in shrubs in areas with few or no canopy trees — almost exclusively occupied the most-damaged areas.

Prescribed burns, often used as a defense against larger, uncontrolled fires, don’t benefit those same species, according to the researchers.

“In fact, low-severity burns — whether by wildfire or prescribed fire — have little effect on breeding bird species or communities at all,” Moorman said.

Just one species, the ovenbird, appeared in lower numbers in severely burned areas while seven species were found more often and there was no difference for 11 others.

Researchers said the findings have implications for managing forests to promote bird diversity.

“It’s not a practical or logical approach to manage for high-severity wildfires across the landscape because of the obvious risks to safety and the loss of timber revenue,” Moorman said. “However, there are types of timber harvest that could create similar structural conditions to that created by high-severity wildfires.”

The study’s findings likely would not apply to a 1,050-acre fire at Pilot Mountain State Park in Yadkin County last December, Moorman added.

“I don’t believe the (Pilot Mountain) wildfire had the patches of high severity like the 2016 fires we studied,” he explained. “Hence, tree mortality will be lower for the most part. If tree mortality ... is low, our study indicates that changes in the bird community will be minimal and only short-term.