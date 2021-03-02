Bishop Charles T. Hash, a religious leader in the Church of God Apostolic Inc., evangelist and preacher, has died. He was 75.

Bishop Charles T. Hash of Winston-Salem began his career pastoring small churches in Virginia and North Carolina, his relatives said Tuesday.
"In this day and age of megachurches and large congregations, he really felt a passion for small congregations," said his son, Alex Hash of Roanoke, Va. "His passion was evangelism and smaller churches."
Charles Hash first answered the call as an pastor at a small Baptist church in Rural Retreat in Wythe County, Va., said his brother, Bishop Ron Hash of Salisbury. Charles Hash later became the pastor of Refuge Temple Evangelistic Center in Jonesville in northwestern Yadkin County, his son said.
"He (Charles Hash) would go to a lot of small congregations and help them build their congregations up," Alex Hash said.
Charles Hash died last Thursday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of a heart attack that was related to his ongoing health issues, his son said. Charles Hash was 75.
"He was a really devoted father and grandfather," Alex Hash said of his father. "He loved his grandchildren so much."
In 1961, Charles Hash played on the boys' basketball team at Scott Memorial High School in Wytheville, Va., which won a state championship in Virginia, his son said.
Charles Hash graduated from Scott Memorial High School that year and later took theology courses at several colleges, Alex Hash said.
In 2002, Charles Hash became the pastor at St. Matthew Church of God Apostolic in Roanoke, Va., Alex Hash said. Charles Hash retired from pastoring in 2013 because of his health issues, his son said.
During his career, Charles Hash led a group of ministers as part of his Southwest Virginia Revival Team, based in Wytheville, his son said. Charles Hash and the ministers traveled through the southeastern United States, holding revivals and a summer camp for children in southwestern Virginia, Alex Hash said.
"A lot of good people said they got their spiritual foundation from the youth camp," Ron Hash said.
Charles Hash was an early advocate for criminal justice and sentencing reform in North Carolina, his son said.
"That passion started when he was pastoring the church in Jonesville, which is a small community," Alex Hash said. "He would go around the community and go to court with young men. He noticed how young black men were getting stricter sentences (than white defendants)."
Later in his career, Charles Hash was the national first vice overseer of the Church of God Apostolic Inc. of North Wilkesboro, his son said. In that role, Charles Hash supervised more than 40 churches in the Eastern United States, and conducted pastoral training as well as other ministerial duties.
Charles Hash also traveled the world preaching the gospel, said his other brother, Bishop James C. Hash Sr., the senior pastor at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center in Winston-Salem. Charles Hash visited Africa several times and traveled to other countries as well, James Hash said.
"He was well known," James Hash said of Charles Hash. "He focused on the gospel, teaching people how to live to their lives in Christ — how to live as Christians. His focus was teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ."
Ron Hash said he often traveled with Charles Hash as they visited churches in the Carolinas, Virginia, Detroit, California and Arizona during the 1980s and 1990s.
"He would preach to small, mid-size and large congregations," said Ron Hash, a bishop overseer and the national treasurer for the Church of God Apostolic Inc.
Charles Nash was a prolific writer and teacher, Ron Hash said. His brother delivered inspiring messages on his Facebook page to other pastors and religious leaders.
Charles Hash also was a member of St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, James Hash said. His younger brother delivered sermons at St. Peter's.
"He was a dynamic speaker," James Hash said of his brother. "He was always my preacher. He was well versed in the scriptures.
"When he spoke in our church, he elevated our people to another level," James Hash said. "I enjoyed myself, and I learned a lot from him. He was inspirational for me coming to Christ."
