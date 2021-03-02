Bishop Charles T. Hash, a religious leader in the Church of God Apostolic Inc., evangelist and preacher, has died. He was 75.

In 2002, Charles Hash became the pastor at St. Matthew Church of God Apostolic in Roanoke, Va., Alex Hash said. Charles Hash retired from pastoring in 2013 because of his health issues, his son said.

During his career, Charles Hash led a group of ministers as part of his Southwest Virginia Revival Team, based in Wytheville, his son said. Charles Hash and the ministers traveled through the southeastern United States, holding revivals and a summer camp for children in southwestern Virginia, Alex Hash said.

"A lot of good people said they got their spiritual foundation from the youth camp," Ron Hash said.

Charles Hash was an early advocate for criminal justice and sentencing reform in North Carolina, his son said.

"That passion started when he was pastoring the church in Jonesville, which is a small community," Alex Hash said. "He would go around the community and go to court with young men. He noticed how young black men were getting stricter sentences (than white defendants)."

Later in his career, Charles Hash was the national first vice overseer of the Church of God Apostolic Inc. of North Wilkesboro, his son said. In that role, Charles Hash supervised more than 40 churches in the Eastern United States, and conducted pastoral training as well as other ministerial duties.