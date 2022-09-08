Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot available at Forsyth health department

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster shot became available Thursday in Forsyth County, though many fully boosted individuals aren’t eligible for a few weeks or months.

The Forsyth Department of Public Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist announced they have supplies of the Pfizer bivalent booster for those ages 12 and up and the Moderna bivalent booster for those ages 18 and up.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said the department began providing the bivalent boosters Thursday.

Swift said that while the health department has the capacity to provide the new booster doses, “we’re in a much different situation than 1½ years ago, and people have so many more options.”

Swift encourages eligible individuals to consider getting the bivalent booster by the end of October to get the full benefit before the holiday periods.

“We have a small number of (bivalent) vaccines and we have ordered more,” Swift said.

“We have enough at the moment, and if we do run out, we’ll obviously make that known to the public.”

Swift said that although the department is encouraging people to make an appointment, he said there could be times that “there will be a good chance” someone walking in the department could get an appointment at that time.

Atrium said appointments will be available for scheduling starting Sept. 14 at AtriumHealth.org/COVID19vaccine.

Novant Health said appointments can be made at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

The bivalent doses are designed to target the most common current omicron subvariants, particularly B.A.5, which represented 82.1% of new cases in North Carolina for the period of Aug. 14-27.

The Food and Drug Administration said the new boosters “are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant.”

As a result of the FDA’s action, the original booster dose, which contains one strain of the virus, is no longer authorized for people 12 and older.

“Most people can get them right now,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti, Atrium’s enterprise chief epidemiologist. “It just has to be two months since your last shot, whether it was a booster or finishing your primary vaccine series.

Passaretti recommends getting the booster sometime in the next 8 to 10 weeks since it takes about two weeks for full protection to commence.

“If you recently had COVID-19, you can still get a booster whenever you want,” Passaretti said.

“But because you have some short-term protection, you may get the most benefit by waiting at least three months.”

Passaretti said it is safe to get the bivalent booster dose at the same time as the seasonal flu shot.

“There is no concern about diminishing the protection from either or about additional side effects. You might feel bad for about 24 hours, but then, for most people, it’s done.”

Passaretti said Atrium is recommending fully boosted individuals to get the bivalent vaccine when eligible in part because “it give us broader and more updated protection, which will help reduce hospitalization and strain on the health care system through the winter cold and flu season, and help keep our community healthy.”

Passaretti said infectious diseases experts are projecting an active flu season.

“Combine that with COVID-19 continuing to circulate in our community, and the fact that many people have stopped wearing masks and the other behaviors that have protected us during the pandemic, and we have a lot of concern about what we will see during the upcoming winter months.

“The booster couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Sept. 1 that it expects to have nearly 500,000 doses by mid-September.

DHHS said about 229,000 of the available bivalent doses in N.C. will be shipped to pharmacies with federal partnerships, such as CVS and Walgreens.

The original booster still is authorized for children ages 5-11 years old.