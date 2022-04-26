Black bear sightings reported in Clemmons area

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is warning folks to leave bears alone after a black bear was sighted in a wooded area around Village Point Drive in Clemmons.
Multiple people saw the bear between Long YMCA and Morgan Elementary School.
Officials noted that bear sightings occur every spring and summer and that the best advice is always the same: Bears are wild animals that should be left alone.
Residents can help avoid bear trouble by securing trash cans, taking down bird feeders and cleaning grills, officials said, noting that the bears are simply looking for food. Getting rid of food sources will help the bears move along.
336-727-7369