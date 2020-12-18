Black doctors in Winston-Salem get COVID-19 vaccine, hope to promote confidence

A group of Black physicians and staff members at Forsyth Medical Center rolled up their sleeves Friday for their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Three of the doctors — John Card, Pam Oliver and Jaleema Speaks — hope their willingness will encourage others in the local Black community to get vaccinated when the doses become readily available to the public in the spring.

The doctors recognize their task is a daunting one given the way that vaccines are often viewed skeptically by both white and minority residents.

The doctors acknowledge their quest has many cultural, socioeconomic and political potholes in the pathway, whether decades old or engulfed in today's virulent campaigns of vaccine misinformation.

"There's a reason for our community to ask questions when it comes to anything new," said Oliver, president of Novant's Physician Network and an OB-GYN physician. "There is a disturbing history that we're not proud of, institutions in general and even the medical community, with respect to prior acts that have caused the African-American community, and communities of color, to really question systems.

"I don't want to invalidate any of those concerns."

The doctors did not want to bring up any specific examples.