Black doctors in Winston-Salem get COVID-19 vaccine, hope to promote confidence

A group of Black physicians and staff members at Forsyth Medical Center rolled up their sleeves Friday for their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Three of the doctors — John Card, Pam Oliver and Jaleema Speaks — hope their willingness will encourage others in the local Black community to get vaccinated when the doses become readily available to the public in the spring.
The doctors recognize their task is a daunting one given the way that vaccines are often viewed skeptically by both white and minority residents.
The doctors acknowledge their quest has many cultural, socioeconomic and political potholes in the pathway, whether decades old or engulfed in today's virulent campaigns of vaccine misinformation.
"There's a reason for our community to ask questions when it comes to anything new," said Oliver, president of Novant's Physician Network and an OB-GYN physician. "There is a disturbing history that we're not proud of, institutions in general and even the medical community, with respect to prior acts that have caused the African-American community, and communities of color, to really question systems.
"I don't want to invalidate any of those concerns."
The doctors did not want to bring up any specific examples.
A Dec. 9 McClatchy News Service report on this subject noted that "many Black Americans have been distrustful of government health programs since the public learned of a decades-long federal study of syphilis that intentionally misled and mistreated Black study subjects, a scandal known as the Tuskegee experiment."
"That study, which began in the 1930s and lasted into the 1970s, led to new federal regulations that require transparency and oversight in scientific research," the report said.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams told McClatchy that "many people of color have good reason not to trust the government or the health care system."
A way forward
Card, an internal medicine physician, said he understands the hesitancy to be vaccinated because he felt it as well initially.
"The confidence shown in this vaccine, in the studies and the (95%) efficacy rate, proved to me it was necessary to move forward to receiving the vaccine," Card said. "Some things, we just have to have a leap of faith on."
Oliver felt it was her obligation and duty to engage with vaccine experts and to review the independent reviews on the efficacy and safety of the vaccines.
"I have complete faith and confidence in a way that allowed me to show up today to take this vaccine myself, and I want all my patients and my team to embrace this opportunity as well," Oliver said.
"It is a way to move forward and end this pandemic."
Speaks, also an OB-GYN physician, said she views the vaccine campaign as a "way to build bridges" from the medical community to the Black community.
"We hope they "learn to trust us as leaders of health care, and we can part of growing the wellness we want to see in our communities."
Hesitant majority
If an Elon University poll on the vaccine is any indication, the majority of adult residents may not opt to receive the two doses initially.
The poll, conducted Dec. 4-6 and released Dec. 8, found that just 40.5% of the 1,390 adults surveyed said they would take the vaccine.
Another 39% responded by choosing the options of "it depends" or "not sure," while 20.5% said they would not take it.
Elon poll officials said the most common response for those planning to be vaccinated is that they "view it as a way to protect themselves and their loved ones, and a pathway to returning to normalcy."
Those saying they won't "pointed to a lack of trust in the FDA, fear about potential side effects, and the view that taking the vaccine and wearing a mask infringed upon their individual rights."
Those on the fence "expressed concerns that the approval process was rushed, that others might need the vaccine more than they do, or that the vaccine could cause health problems."
"More than two-thirds want to wait for others to get vaccinated to see how it worked for them before getting vaccinated," according to poll officials.
Pandemic in social media era
Oliver said the group recognizes "this is the first pandemic in the era of social media ... and we don't always do a good job of filtering through all the information and misinformation with critical thinking."
"In fact, it's very hard to undo some of the misinformation and the myths out there."
The doctors cited examples of misinformation: there are microchips in the vaccine; that it makes changes to recipients' DNA; that COVID-19 is no more serious than the seasonal flu; or that more individuals will die from the vaccine than from COVID-19.
"It is an uphill battle," Oliver said, citing studies that prove COVID-19 is 10 times deadlier than the seasonal flu.
"The risk of dying from this vaccine is miniscule," Oliver said. "The alternative truths are really undermining and hurting our efforts to get this pandemic under control. It is not benign. It is harmful."
Antibody study absence
Another example of the challenge for getting Black individuals to be vaccinated is demonstrated in the COVID-19 antibodies study being conducted by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Researchers began antibody testing in April, with Atrium Health also participating. Eligible patients have received care within their respective health systems. The center began providing testing results in early June.
This week, WakeMed, Vidant Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Campbell University began participating.
As of Dec. 9, 8,006 participants have received antibody tests every two months of the study.
If antibodies are present, it would signal with a high probability the individuals had the virus in the past.
The vast majority of participants doing antibody tests to date by race have been whites at just under 85%, with Blacks at 6.4% and Hispanics at 3.5%, and those listed as "other" at 5.5%.
"People of color are still underrepresented in our study," the Wake Forest Baptist researchers said.
"As a result, any person of color who enrolls in the study will be selected to receive antibody tests to ensure we adequately understand the effects of COVID-19 on these populations."
Surge hitting home
Speaks said that "it can be very confusing for all of us when you have people we view as leaders giving us conflicting information to what our scientists and our medical community have given us."
Speaks said she is encouraged that post-election there has been "a noticeable softening, a toning down of the rhetoric."
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the Black community "is really hitting home to a lot of people regardless of their political affiliation."
As of Dec. 12, Blacks represented 19.2%, or 3,042, of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, while whites were 39.2%, or 6,245, and Hispanics 28.5%, or 4,542.
In terms of deaths, whites were 103 of the overall 184 at that time, while Blacks were 57 and Hispanics were 21.
Speaks said providing vetted information about the vaccines is important, but it's critical to build or rebuild trust.
"That's how we can counteract the misinformation," Speaks said.
Oliver said building trust "requires people to step forward and tell the truth, do the hard work and have the conversations."
"People of color need to be in these deeper conversations and be in the messaging. It does help when people hear from others who look like them."
