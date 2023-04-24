Blair Tindall, a 1978 high-school graduate of the UNC School of the Arts, who wrote a graphic 2005 memoir about her life as a student at the school in the 1970s, has died.

The book, "Mozart in the Jungle," described rampant drug use and sexual abuse at the school. It later became the source of an award-winning Amazon television series.

Blair, a freelance oboist and a journalist, died April 12 in Los Angeles. She was 63.

Her cause of death was cardiovascular disease, her fiancé, Chris Sattlberger, a Los Angeles-area photographer, told the New York Times.

In July 2005, the Journal reviewed Tindall's book, which uses explicit language, depicts sexual situations and drug use.

Tindall described a life “in which she and other musicians did drugs, often with ‘exuberance,’ in sexual encounters,'" the Journal reported. One musician in the book says, the ‘section that lays together plays together.’”

She also described in the 318-page memoir how teachers touched her inappropriately. It was expected, she wrote.

"Older girls had already warned me to take the maulings if I wanted any more orchestra parts," Tindall wrote. "Musicality was subjective, and lack of cooperation with a teacher, whether sexual, academic or interpersonal, could be described as boring phrasing or even weak talent..."

She also wrote candidly about sexual relationships between students and instructors, including herself.

"I was sixteen, the age of consent in North Carolina," Tindall wrote, "and NCSA didn't prohibit faculty-student liaisons even with high school students."

Some instructors, she wrote, would warn students about other instructors.

Tindall is one of the 58 plaintiffs who are suing UNCSA, alleging they endured a culture of rampant sexual abuse and exploitation and that school administrators and faculty failed to do anything about it.

The lead attorney for the plaintiffs is Gloria Allred, who is known for representing sexual harassment and sexual abuse victims.

Lisa Lanier and her North Carolina-based law firm, Lanier Law Group, is involved in representing the plaintiffs in their lawsuit against UNCSA.

Bobby Jenkins, a lead attorney in the case, said Tindall had a remarkable career.

“We were certainly shocked” Jenkins said when he and his colleagues learned that Tindall had died. “We had no clue that she had a health issue of that nature.”

Jenkins said Tindall was “very bright” and “very talented.”

Tindall’s death is a “sad development for everyone involved,” Jenkins said.

The Winston-Salem arts conservatory, which was known as the N.C. School of the Arts when Tindall attended high school there, declined to comment on Tindall, an university spokeswoman said Thursday.

Tindall, a Chapel Hill native, received bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the Manhattan School of Music after she completed high school at UNCSA, the New York Times reported. Tindall then landed several jobs as oboists, performing in many classical music concerts. She also worked as a newspaper journalist in California, and as a freelance journalist later in her career.

Atlantic Monthly Press, which is now known as Grove Atlantic Inc. of New York City, published Tindall’s memoir in July 2005. The publishing company described Tindall’s work as “an insider’s look into the cloistered world of classical music.”

Ted Glasser, a professor of communication emeritus at Stanford University, said he met Tindall in New York City when she applied to attend graduate school at Stanford. Stanford awarded Tindall a full scholarship, Glasser said.

"She was eager to start a writing career," Glasser said of Tindall.

In 2000, Tindall received a master's degree in journalism from Stanford University. Her book was published five years later.

“Mozart in the Jungle offers a stark contrast between the rarefied experiences of overpaid musician superstars and those of the working-class musicians who schlep across the city from low-paying gig to low-paying gig, without health care benefits or retirement plans,” the Atlantic Monthly said in its book review of her work.

“For lovers of classical music, Mozart in the Jungle is the first true, behind-the scenes look at what goes on backstage and in the Broadway pit,” the publishing company said.

Tindall played in the pit orchestras of “Miss Saigon” and “Les Miserables” and performed with the ensembles Orpheus and Music Amici, the all-oboe trio Oboe Fusion and various orchestras, the New York Times reported.

Amazon debuted its television show, Mozart in the Jungle, in 2014, and the production ran for four years, the Winston-Salem Journal reported in April 2018.

Tindall "was very excited" when she learned that her book would become the source of a television series, Glasser said.

"That doesn't happen very often," Glasser said.