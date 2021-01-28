Blame Wednesday's sun for lack of snow in Winston-Salem, forecasters say

Winston-Salem got a dusting of snow on grass and elevated surfaces overnight, but National Weather Service forecasters said Wednesday's bright sun robbed the area's chances of getting more than that.

Snowfall of up to four inches was reported in areas along the Virginia border north of Raleigh and Durham, but Wednesday highs never climbed out of the 40s in that area, said meteorologist Nick Petro at the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.

"We just measured 1.1 inches here at the office, and there were two inches in Clayton," Petro said. "In the Triad and the western Piedmont, more snow would have accumulated, but that initial batch of snow got consumed cooling down the atmosphere."

With Wednesday highs in the mid-50s under a blue sunny sky in the western Piedmont, Petro said, the snow just never had a chance.

"If you had started in the 40s, you would have had an inch or so on the ground," he said. "But that inch didn't accumulate. Points further east never got out of the 40s on Wednesday north of Raleigh."

Anyone out and about in Winston-Salem Wednesday night could have seen big snowflakes falling when the rain switched over to snow around midnight.