Blue Cross NC forms Medicare partnership with Cityblock

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with Cityblock Health to provide primary care to Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members.
Part of the partnership includes clinics at 3333 Brookview Hills Blvd, Suite 102, in Winston-Salem, along with 1439 E. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro and 624 Quaker Lane, Suite C200, in High Point
Cityblock said the clinics address physical health, behavioral health and social determinants of health holistically, as well as pediatric services, pharmacy and maternity support.
Covered are eligible members of Blue Cross NC’s Standard Plan and Medicare Advantage.
Cityblock said its multidisciplinary care teams — including primary-care providers, behavioral health specialists, pharmacists, nurse care managers — are led by community health partners, who are typically hired from the communities they serve.
For more information, call (336) 360-2407 or visit www.cityblock.com. Cityblock serves 90,000 members in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and the District of Columbia.
