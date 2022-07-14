Blue Cross NC forms youth mental health care initiative

Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. said Thursday it has formed a partnership that aims to expand its network of behavioral health providers and provide quick access to care for youths, particularly in rural areas.

The insurer is collaborating with Headway, a New York-based mental health care company, for the initiative that was launched in May.

The groups said one goal is to provide access as soon as 48 hours to mental-health providers, such as in-network therapists and psychiatrists, to youths in underserved communities, "socially vulnerable counties .... and individuals across diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds."

In many instances, participating communities are identified as health professional shortage areas.

North Carolina ranks 38th in access to mental health care, with 61 counties have no psychiatrists treating children and adolescents.

Blue Cross NC members may find a provider and set up an appointment either through the insurer's online provider directory or at https://headway.co/bluecrossnc. Those websites provide projections of patient copay expenses.

Mental health providers are not required to use Headway to be in-network for Blue Cross NC. Members can enter their insurance information to confirm if the provider they’ve selected is in network.

“Too many North Carolinians have difficulty finding mental health services for their specific needs, especially given the overall shortage of mental health providers,” said Dr. Nora Dennis, lead medical director of behavioral health and health equity at Blue Cross NC.

“Working with Headway gives us the ability to quickly add to the number of providers who accept Blue Cross NC insurance and allows more members to find convenient, appropriate care.”

The groups said expanding access to care will include:

* Recruiting child and adolescent specialists;

* Identifying, credentialing and supporting clinicians who practice in rural regions of the state; and

* Emphasizing culturally diverse backgrounds with providers addressing race, ethnicity, language and gender.

Headway said its recruiting initiative to date has featured more than 40% of new providers being non-white.

The groups said that the majority of clinicians who have signed up with Headway "ere not actively accepting new in-network insurance patients before the agreement" with Blue Cross NC.

"Since the start of the collaboration, on average Blue Cross NC members have attended their first appointment within 5.4 days."

Separately, Blue Cross NC said it is investing more than $2 million to support 11 community organizations working to improve access to behavioral health services.