Blue Cross NC plans 7.2% statewide rate increase for 2023 ACA plans

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. said Thursday it has received approval of an average 7.2% rate increase for individual federal health insurance plans.

The permission was provided by the N.C. Insurance Department for federal Affordable Care Act plans for 2023, also known as Obamacare.

By comparison, the approved statewide rate increase was 2.8% for 2022, along with a 1% decline for 2021.

“While inflation and rising medical costs require us to increase rates for 2023, our rates for an ACA plan offered in 2023 are, on average, lower than they were in 2018,” Dr. Tunde Sotunde, chief executive and president of Blue Cross NC, said in a statement.

“Our work over the last five years continues to demonstrate that deeper collaboration with health professionals helps to make health care more affordable for all North Carolinians.”

Blue Cross NC said a regional breakdown of the rates will be available in October.

Individual rates vary based on location, age, subsidy amount and plan. Typically, the annual rate increases are lower in metro areas of the state.

Open enrollment for ACA plans again begins Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15.

As of July, Blue Cross had 414,000 North Carolinians participating in ACA plans.

About 85% of Blue Cross NC’s current customers with individual ACA plans qualify for subsidies for their 2023 plans. Subsidies vary by plan and household income.

The insurer said steps it has taken to attempt to lower rate increases include in the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte regions continuing to offer Blue Local and Blue Home plans.

"These plans’ average monthly rates are $100 to $220 lower than a similar broad network PPO plan," the insurer said.

Other cost-reductions efforts include:

* Having 12 health systems in North Carolina participating in Blue Premier that covers 1.4 million members. Those includes Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc.

* Negotiating lower costs with drug manufacturers and making sure Blue Cross NC plans cover the most effective drugs at the lowest cost.

* Lowering deductible amounts — by up to $2,300 — on most of the plans offered in the individual ACA market in 2023.

“In order to keep North Carolinians healthy, we must connect our customers to affordable health care,” Sotunde said.

“As we continue to address the underlying causes of high costs, more of our members will be able to access high-quality care, no matter where they live.”

The federal American Rescue Plan Act expanded ACA subsidies to more individuals, lowering premiums to no more than 8.5% of customers’ household incomes.

The federal Inflation Reduction Act extended those subsidies through 2025.

Blue Cross NC will continue offering renewal of transitional plans in 2023 for both individuals and small groups.

These are plans purchased between March 2010, when the ACA was signed, and October 2013 when regulations went into effect.

Transitional plans do not meet ACA requirements but are allowed by federal law. The plans cannot be sold to new customers.