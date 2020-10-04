Blue Cross NC, Wake Forest Baptist form another health-care partnership

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have formed their second health insurance network to serve the Triad.

Blue Cross said it will offer, starting in January, what it is marketing as Blue High Performance network.

The network provides members with access to a comprehensive set of doctors, hospitals and specialists, while lowering costs for employers.

The insurer estimates the network will provide cost savings of up to 13% compared with its preferred provider organization network.

“Blue HPN is another example of how Blue Cross NC is committed to making health care better, simpler and more affordable with great providers like Wake Forest Baptist Health,” said Steve Crist, vice president of major accounts at Blue Cross NC.

Wake Forest Baptist already is part of Blue Cross NC’s value-based care model, Blue Premier, which holds health systems and Blue Cross NC jointly accountable for better health outcomes and lower costs over the term of the arrangement.

Dr. Kevin High, president of Wake Forest Baptist Health System, said that “we continue to work with our payer partners to reduce the overall cost of care to our patients.

