Blue Cross policy holders will get $100 to $500 in wellness gift cards. Money is part of insurer's pandemic response.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. is providing more than 600,000 member households with a health and wellness retail cards valued at between $100 and $500.

The insurer said it is providing about $200 million worth of the cards as one of its responses to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on N.C. members.

The cards are expected to arrive to the customers' mail address between Oct.19 and Nov. 7. The amount on the retail card will depend on the products in which members are enrolled.

Blue Cross NC said eligible subscribers are those enrolled in individual plans for those under age 65, as well as fully insured employer plans, including vision and dental plans.

However, the insurer said the cards aren’t applicable to the following plan types: Medicare, federal employee program (medical, vision or dental products), Student BlueSM, State Health Plan, and self-insured group medical plans.

The cards cannot be used to pay for insurance premiums, prescription drugs, tobacco, alcohol or firearms.

“We recognize the unexpected hardship and uncertainty many of our members face because of COVID-19,” Dr. Tunde Sotunde, Blue Cross NC's president and chief executive, said in a statement.