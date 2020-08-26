A rate decrease for 2021 is being projected for residents of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina shopping for individual federal health-insurance plans through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C.
The individual plans are offered under the federal Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare."
Individual rates vary based on location, age, subsidy amount and plan. Open enrollment for ACA plans begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.
Rates for people in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area are expected to decrease by an average of 6.3%. The region is comprised of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin, with Surry included.
All six counties will continue to provide Blue Value coverage, while Davidson, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin residents will have the option on a Blue Home product tied specifically to Novant Health Inc. providers for in-network care.
Meanwhile, Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties will have a 7.8% decrease — the largest of the 16 regions in the state. The Greensboro-High Point MSA counties of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham will have a 2.8% decrease.
Individual premiums will be available in October. Premium amounts will depend in part on federal premium subsidy levels, which will be available Nov. 1. The subsidies are available for customers with household incomes between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.
Blue Cross NC said 84% of its 2020 customers with individual ACA plans qualified for subsidies in 2020.
Overall, rates will drop by an average of 1% statewide, primarily the Charlotte area will have either a 17.2% or 14.2% increase, while the Raleigh-Cary MSA will have a 3.9% increase.
Blue Cross projects that its plans will cover more than 475,000 North Carolinians in 2021.
It is the third consecutive year that Blue Cross NC has lowered its overall statewide rate.
"We will again offer ACA plans in all 100 North Carolina counties, as we have since the beginning of the ACA in 2014," said Tunde Sotunde, president and chief executive of Blue Cross NC.
Blue Cross said the 2021 rates take into account the COVID-19 pandemic and some customers’ deferral of non-urgent care.
After many customers deferred care in March through May, a large number have recently resumed elective procedures, which is reflected in a significant increase in customers’ medical claims for June and July.
The insurer said that "many experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are predicting a spike of COVID-19 cases in the fall."
"Experts also expect COVID-19 to contribute to an increase in customers’ medical costs in 2021.
"While Blue Cross NC did not include a significant adjustment in its individual 2021 rates due to COVID-19 costs, the long-term cost impacts of COVID-19 are still largely unknown," the insurer said.
Blue Cross NC will continue offering renewal of transitional plans in 2021. These are plans purchased between March 2010, when the ACA was signed, and October 2013 when regulations went into effect. Transitional plans do not meet ACA requirements but are allowed by federal law. These plans cannot be sold to new customers.
Blue Cross said its ability to lower rates overall comes in part from gaining "substantial insights about its ACA customers over the seven years that it has participated in the (federal) marketplace."
"The average rate reductions in most regions are supported by the company’s industry-leading move to value-based provider reimbursement."
The insurer also cited state legislatures' and regulators’ "willingness to avoid additional health insurance mandates and regulatory burdens that drive costs up for individuals and small businesses."
"The repeal of the federal health insurer tax for 2021 policies has also helped stabilize rates."
