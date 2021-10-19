Blue Duck scooters to leave Winston-Salem streets.

When the Blue Duck permit expires Thursday, Spin will be the only company that provides scooters for hire in Winston-Salem.
That's the word from city officials, who said that Spin offered the best service for riders when the city did its annual review of scooter permits.
Both Spin and Blue Duck have been providing scooters over the past year, and both wanted to continue going into the next 12 months.
But Matthew Burczyk, a transportation project planner for the city, said the city has decided to go with just one company into next year, although the city scooter ordinance allows for as many as two.
"Spin has offered some innovations in their technology to address some of the issues with sidewalk parking," Burczyk said. Too often, Burczyk said, scooter users leave their scooters on the sidewalk in an inconvenient spot: Blocking a curb ramp or otherwise placed where their presence makes life awkward for other sidewalk users.
The Spin innovation gives the scooter the capacity, through its GPS connection, to recognize when it is parked where it shouldn't be. The customer gets an audio alert and can't end the ride until the scooter is taken to an acceptable spot.
But that's not all, Burczyk said. Spin is putting in docking stations to recharge scooters, and offering cash pay-stations so that anyone who does not have a credit card can still ride a Spin: The customer puts in money and receives a Spin debit card that can be used towards a ride.
In short, Burczyk said, "Spin was offering a lot of innovations and improvements that made theirs a much more competitive application."
Other Spin features the city liked included free rides for medical personnel and discounts for low-income riders.
By contrast, Burczyk, Blue Duck was more or less proposing to continue as in the past, but with fewer scooters.
"They were permitted for 200 scooters and wanted to go to 50 devices," Burczyk said. "Spin was permitted for 300. This year, they will start at 300 and work up from there."
The city ordinance that covers scooters also has provisions for applicants who want to provide bicycles for hire in a way that does not require users to return them to a docking station. But Burczyk said no company has applied to provide such a service since the city ordinance was passed in 2019.
The city has rental bicycles through the National Cycling Center, Burczyk said.
Scooters first appeared on the streets of Winston-Salem in August of 2018, when a company called Bird dropped hundreds of the scooters on city streets with no warning.
City leaders were not amused. They banned the scooters from city streets, then went to work on regulations to cover their use. Scooters returned in the fall of 2019, only to disappear again because of the coronavirus.
The city has a committee that combs through scooter-company applications, but this year it was not overworked: Only Spin and Blue Duck turned in applications.
A city Tweet announced that Thursday would be Blue Duck's last day here — at least for the year to come.
"We wanted to give a heads-up to the customers," Burczyk said. "Customers get used to working with a certain kind of scooter."
