Blue Duck scooters to leave Winston-Salem streets.

When the Blue Duck permit expires Thursday, Spin will be the only company that provides scooters for hire in Winston-Salem.

That's the word from city officials, who said that Spin offered the best service for riders when the city did its annual review of scooter permits.

Both Spin and Blue Duck have been providing scooters over the past year, and both wanted to continue going into the next 12 months.

But Matthew Burczyk, a transportation project planner for the city, said the city has decided to go with just one company into next year, although the city scooter ordinance allows for as many as two.

"Spin has offered some innovations in their technology to address some of the issues with sidewalk parking," Burczyk said. Too often, Burczyk said, scooter users leave their scooters on the sidewalk in an inconvenient spot: Blocking a curb ramp or otherwise placed where their presence makes life awkward for other sidewalk users.

The Spin innovation gives the scooter the capacity, through its GPS connection, to recognize when it is parked where it shouldn't be. The customer gets an audio alert and can't end the ride until the scooter is taken to an acceptable spot.