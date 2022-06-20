Bob Deaton, longtime Reynolds High principal, turns 90. Family, students team up to make it special.

Bob Deaton knew about the dinner.

That one, an annual celebration he expected. He and his wife Jean share the same birthday, June 17. And since it was a big occasion, one that ends with a zero, naturally Deaton figured it would be celebrated with family.

“Ninety years old,” he said. “My son Jim told Jean to make sure I was on time. 5 o’clock sharp. And I was on time for a change.”

The limousine waiting outside at Salemtowne and the Deatons’ other two sons standing next to it provided a pretty good hint that more than a slice of cake was in store.

But a detour to Reynolds High School — Deaton served as principal from 1966 to 1991 — was the icing on the birthday cake.

A few dozen former students had come by to celebrate his influence on their lives and present him with more than 350 (and counting) birthday cards and greetings.

“I was shocked,” Deaton said Monday. “I had no idea anything was brewing.”

Far-reaching influence

That Deaton would be surprised — and pleased — is no shock to those who know him. He’s a genuinely nice man, humble and grateful for the opportunity he’d been presented both as a teacher and principal to positively impact young people across generations.

“I was definitely surprised,” he said. “The people who came, the cards, phone calls, email, all of it. It was great to think back that far. Twenty-five years is a long time and that’s a lot of people.”

Keeping a secret among a few hundred people across a city the size of Winston-Salem for at least two months wasn't easy.

Son Danny, who lives in Texas, reached out to a few alumni he knew would run with the idea.

It started with a social media post to alumni groups asking for 90 birthday cards to mark Deaton's 90th birthday, and mushroomed into much more: A celebration of a career spent in education and an acknowledgement of his influence by people who’ve reached that point in life where they can appreciate what the underpaid grownups were trying to do for them.

“Anytime we go out in Winston-Salem, there’s always at least one person who says ‘Mr. Deaton, I don’t know if you remember me but … .’ and then they tell him a story,” said Danny Deaton. “It's a fabulous feeling knowing that (people) have not forgotten.”

'Nice to remember'

Count Rusty Doggett from the class of 1977 among those alumni.

Doggett said that while he wasn’t close to Deaton during high school “other than a couple trips to the principal’s office,” he came to appreciate him later on as almost a second father after his own dad died.

“(Deaton's) got at least 350 cards already,” Doggett said. “They’re still coming in. I know he can’t remember everybody but it's nice they remember him.”

One card in particular stood out, a greeting sent by Kaky Berry in which she included a 7th grade report card from the old Central School, where Deaton taught in the late ‘50s.

“It would certainly be a tribute to an important man,” Berry wrote in an emailed tip about the card campaign. “And it would show how educators’ influence lasts a long time, especially now when there is so much disrespect for the educational system.”

The birthday celebration wasn’t the first honor to catch Bob Deaton off-guard; he laughed remembering when he found out that the stadium shared by Reynolds and Parkland would be named for him and Coach Homer Thompson of Parkland. “That was a shock, too,” he said.

To his family, though, seeing (and hearing) from all those former students the night before the Deatons were able to celebrate with all their sons, grandchildren and great-children was memorable.

“The outpouring of love was just amazing,” Danny Deaton said. “It was such a great event. He keeps saying he’ll remember it the rest of his life. It’s a casual statement but it tells you the impact it had.”

