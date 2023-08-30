Bob Hall just can’t help himself.

He retired as executive director of Democracy North Carolina, a good-government group that keeps tabs on state government, about six years ago. Golf, fishing, gardening or any number of outside activities or hobbies might fill the days.

Yet Hall still finds time to comb through … campaign-finance reports.

Useful? Sure. Challenging? Informative? You bet. Some observers, at least those who believe in keeping a watchful eye on government, might even call the work essential.

Following money as it flows to politicians — in this case donations from the gambling and marijuana industries — while simultaneously tracking proposed legislation matters.

But spending valuable retirement time poring over campaign-finance forms and compiling spreadsheets?

“It’s hard to stop once you get into it,” Hall said.

Pushing the debate forward

His most recent project, an analysis of political fundraising over the first six months of the year, came up with some interesting findings about a push this year to legalize various forms of gambling and marijuana use.

For example, his report found $530,000 in campaign contributions given between Jan. 1 and June 30 from political donors with ties to old (and new) school vices.

Contributions from a donor with ties to gambling or weed — lobbyists prefer the scientific term ‘cannabis’ — was the largest donation for 40 percent of legislators who raised at least $10,000 from individuals over that six-month period, Hall wrote.

Additionally, more than half the $530,000 came from people who’d never given to a member of the General Assembly before 2022.

“Suddenly, they’re writing checks for $2,000 or $5,000 to a legislator. It looks like a lobbyist or somebody told them that this is a pay-to-play state — you need to put in the money if you want your bill passed this year or next,” Hall said.

Granted, there’s nothing illegal about any of it. Which is about what one might expect when the same people cashing checks write the rules, too.

Still, developments so far this year — in particular new laws (and proposals) about the gambling industry — dovetail with the flow of money.

For example, the Legislature approved sports-book gambling inside some arenas, racetracks and golf courses where professionals play.

And lawmakers appear poised to legalize in-person casino gambling. That proverbial cat climbed out of the bag earlier this summer when Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, Rockingham, and Speaker of the House Tim Moore, R-Cleveland openly discussed a topic once considered anathema.

“Rural tourism districts can be an economic boost,’’ said Berger, choosing a euphemism for ginormous casino and hotel complexes. “They would provide thousands of good-paying jobs for our residents and tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for our rural areas.”

For my money — the rough equivalent of a $2 Nassau — Berger isn’t wrong about gambling.

For years, tens of millions flowed across the border to Virginia as North Carolinians played the lottery.

It looked to be more of the same earlier this year when the Commonwealth allowed operators to open a handful of casinos conveniently located near the state line.

Still, whether you’re for or against gambling, it’s instructive to see how the flow of money might have expedited the process.

“You have to look at the money to understand how legalized gambling moved forward in such rapid succession. At least in terms of getting the debate going,” Hall said.

Follow the money

In his report, Hall took pains to note that while state law bans lobbyists from making contributions to a legislator “it’s not illegal for someone who hires a lobbyist” to stroke checks even while the Legislature is in session.

In other words, the law helps to eliminate the middleman — the Amazon Prime way to purchase influence.

“People might call that bribery,” Hall said, “but the U.S. Supreme Court says the donation is a form of free speech.”

Hall identified 38 gambling-related businesses and associations — including 29 from outside North Carolina — that are paying 71 different lobbyists.

The list ranges from Las Vegas-based casino chains to local sweepstakes machine vendors.

And he sent a copy of his report — in particular, the names of those who gave money who may have run afoul of the law before — to the State Board of Elections for scrutiny.

And for giggles and grins, Hall took a peek at the marijuana industry, too, after watching the Senate OK the use of medical marijuana to treat a handful of diseases and conditions.

(The House, Moore said, isn’t ready to follow suit as some Republican lawmakers can’t quite go there. In a weird rule, House Republicans will not put a bill on the floor for a vote unless a majority of their members are in support—even though it might pass with Democratic support.)

Hall didn’t want to debate morality in terms of legalizing gambling or OK’ing cannabis sales. “That’s for the Family Policy Council and the pastors’ groups to say,” he said.

Rather, his interest remains the same now as before he stepped away from Democracy North Carolina — following the money.

“It’s just something I like to monitor,” he said. “I think the money is definitely to help move (issues) along. And they are getting attention.”