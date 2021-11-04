 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body discovered on U.S. 52
0 Comments
top story

Body discovered on U.S. 52

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchange with Salem Parkway, authorities said.

Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman, said Thursday that she didn’t have any details about the circumstances of the body being on the roadway.

The affected section of the highway was initially closed about 9 a.m. and reopened about 4:30 p.m., police said. Officers put up a screen around the body to shield it from the view of passing drivers in the highway’s northbound lanes.

Chad Gaskins was driving his two children to school when he saw two police officers blocking off one of the lanes, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Gaskins, an Air Force veteran, then told his children to close their eyes, the television station reported.

“As I was passing by, I looked over and without a shadow of a doubt it was a body that looked to be, to me, in one of those black contractor trash bags,” Gaskins said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It was a difficult scene to look at, Gaskins said.

“It looked like whoever this individual was had been hit by vehicle after vehicle,” Gaskins said.

.

IMG_3144.jpg

Police closed down U.S. 52 southbound Thursday morning near Salem Parkway.
IMG_3146.jpg

Police closed down U.S. 52 southbound Thursday morning near Salem Parkway.
Body US 52

Winston-Salem police investigate a body found on Southbound U.S. 52 at Salem Parkway, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Body US 52

Winston-Salem police investigate a body found on Southbound U.S. 52 at Salem Parkway, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Body US 52

Winston-Salem police investigate a body found on Southbound U.S. 52 at Salem Parkway, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News