Body discovered on U.S. 52

Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchange with Salem Parkway, authorities said.

Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman, said Thursday that she didn’t have any details about the circumstances of the body being on the roadway.

The affected section of the highway was initially closed about 9 a.m. and reopened about 4:30 p.m., police said. Officers put up a screen around the body to shield it from the view of passing drivers in the highway’s northbound lanes.

Chad Gaskins was driving his two children to school when he saw two police officers blocking off one of the lanes, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Gaskins, an Air Force veteran, then told his children to close their eyes, the television station reported.

“As I was passing by, I looked over and without a shadow of a doubt it was a body that looked to be, to me, in one of those black contractor trash bags,” Gaskins said.

It was a difficult scene to look at, Gaskins said.

“It looked like whoever this individual was had been hit by vehicle after vehicle,” Gaskins said.