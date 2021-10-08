 Skip to main content
Body found after fire on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem
Firefighters found a body early Friday after a fire at a house at at 2383 W. Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the Griffith Fire Department, Clemmons Fire Department and Forsyth County Fire Division were dispatched to the fire, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's office.

After firefighters found the body, investigators with the sheriff's office arrived on the scene to help with the investigation, Howell said. The victim's identity hasn't been confirmed.

Investigators are working to determined the victim's cause of death.

